Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood Set To Make Sydney Sixers Sudden BBL Title Favourites

Sydney Sixers are set to get a massive boost in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). The side is likely to receive the services of Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood for next week's fixtures in the tournament.

According to a report by cricket.com.au, Sydney Sixers (who are currently placed at the second position in the points table) are likely to avail Nathan Lyon for Saturday's clash against Sydney Thunder.

Steve Smith & Josh Hazelwood to play in the BBL?

Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood (who are currently a part of Australia's squad in the ongoing three-match ODI series against India) could be available to play the match on January 23 against Brisbane Heat in BBL. Steve Smith, who had captained Sydney Sixers to glory in the inaugural edition of the BBL, hasn't played for them for the last six years.

On the other hand, Josh Hazlewood has played two games this season, capturing two wickets and hitting three boundaries to seal a victory against Adelaide Strikers earlier this month. Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood's availability for the match against the Heat on January 23 would need to be approved by Cricket Australia (CA).

Sixers coach Greg Shipperd said that it would be great if Cricket Australia would pay attention to their players. He added that the team wanted them back out of India as soon as possible. They wanted Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood to be available for selection. He further said that if they would be available, it would be a win for T20 cricket.

The Sixers-Heat fixture could be a star-studded affair, with Darren Lehmann’s team boasting of players like AB de Villiers, Chris Lynn and James Pattinson. The South African produced an impressive knock in his debut against the Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday. He finished with 40 from 32 balls after the Heat lost two early wickets.

IMAGE COURTESY: STEVE SMITH INSTAGRAM