BBL 2020 Official Broadcasters Remarkably Compared To Donald Trump By Tasmanian Government

The upcoming Big Bash League 2020 (BBL 2020) season is scheduled to launch at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena next Friday, December 10. Launceston, a city in Tasmania along with the state capital Hobart are on course to host 10 matches this season, thus marking the most BBL content for the state in any single year. Cricket Tasmania Chairman, Andrew Gaggin, recently expressed his excitement over the state’s upcoming cricketing ventures and also responded to Seven West Media’s allegations towards Cricket Australia in the process.

Cricket Tasmania hits back at BBL 2020 broadcasters over Cricket Australia “deal”

The BBL 2020 season was originally scheduled to launch a week before December 10. In their allegations, Seven West Media claimed that Cricket Australia came up with their rescheduled plan and shifted a majority of BBL 2020 games to Tasmania (including season opener) because of an “incentive” given to them by the state. Moreover, the network also claimed that Cricket Australia did the same to prioritise their relationship with BCCI during the ongoing India vs Australia 2020 series.

According to Seven West Media, the rescheduled BBL 2020 plans favours Tasmanian cricket as their “relatively small and unheralded stadiums” will get to host a good chunk of seasonal matches. They claimed that broadcasting matches from the two venues is “commercially irrational” as they are least preferred by the public.

Responding to the network’s claims, Andrew Gaggin said that while the Tasmanian government has provided an incentive, it was because the state’s COVID-19 policies have ensured it to be a safe place for hosting cricket. The Cricket Tasmania chairman also slammed their allegations by labelling them “Trump-like” and “patently absurd and untrue”.

Cricket Tasmania looking forward to upcoming season after change in Big Bash League schedule

“Tasmania has long been the grassroots champion of Australian cricket... It is pleasing that @cricketaus has acknowledged this and we look forward to an amazing start to the tournament."



A look into BBL Hobart Hurricanes 2020 squad

Here is a look at the entire Hobart Hurricanes 2020 squad for the upcoming BBL season.

Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, D’Arcy Short, Macalister Wright, Wil Parker and Dawid Malan.

Big Bash League teams: A look into Big Bash League schedule

Ahead of the much-awaited season, here is a look at the entire Big Bash League schedule of all eight Big Bash League teams, namely - Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

