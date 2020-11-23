Big Bash League Delivers Massive News For Fans After Announcing Full 2020 Season Schedule

The 10th season of the Australian Big Bash League (BBL) will get underway at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena on December 10. On Monday, November 23, Cricket Australia revealed the entire itinerary of the tournament, which will run simultaneously with the India vs Australia 2020-21 series Down Under. The revelation of the Big Bash League 2020 schedule came as a big news for Australian cricket fans, who were deprived of several cricketing contests earlier this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

BBL 2020: Cricket Australia announces Big Bash League 2020 schedule

As per Cricket Australia’s announcement, the BBL 2020 season will run from December 10 till February 6. Around 61 matches will be played spanning 58 days across 24 Australian venues. The eight participating teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin format and BBL 2020 will then proceed with the finals stage, which comprises of five matches in the form of an Eliminator, Qualifier, Knockout, Challenger and the Final.

Ahead of the much-awaited BBL 2020 season, here is a look at the entire tournament schedule of all eight teams, namely - Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

Big Bash League squads for all eight teams

Adelaide Strikers: Travis Head (c), Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Daniel Worrall, Rashid Khan and Alex Carey.

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton, Chris Lynn (c), Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Mitchell Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jack Wildermuth and Lewis Gregory.

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, D’Arcy Short, Macalister Wright, Wil Parker and Dawid Malan.

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir and Noor Ahmad.

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Clint Hinchliffe, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O Connell, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh (c), Jason Roy, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Agar, Liam Livingstone, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Gannon, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Jhye Richardson and Ashton Turner.

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Daniel Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve OKeefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk and James Vince.

Sydney Thunder: Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Callum Ferguson (c), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha and Chris Tremain.

