Big Bash League Delivers Massive News For Fans After Announcing Full 2020 Season Schedule

The 10th season of the Australian Big Bash League (BBL) will get underway at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena on December 10. On Monday, November 23, Cricket Australia revealed the entire itinerary of the tournament, which will run simultaneously with the India vs Australia 2020-21 series Down Under. The revelation of the Big Bash League 2020 schedule came as a big news for Australian cricket fans, who were deprived of several cricketing contests earlier this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
As per Cricket Australia’s announcement, the BBL 2020 season will run from December 10 till February 6. Around 61 matches will be played spanning 58 days across 24 Australian venues. The eight participating teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin format and BBL 2020 will then proceed with the finals stage, which comprises of five matches in the form of an Eliminator, Qualifier, Knockout, Challenger and the Final.
Ahead of the much-awaited BBL 2020 season, here is a look at the entire tournament schedule of all eight teams, namely - Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.
Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020
