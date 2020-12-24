BBL 2020: Players Not Allowed To Take Haircuts By Cricket Australia During Tournament

The resurgence of cricket amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has definitely emerged as an interesting case study. The organizing boards are striving to ensure that there are no such lapses that could possibly jeopardize the particular cricketing event. Cricket Australia also has a challenging task of completing the 10th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL 2020) and they have introduced several new regulations to make sure the tournament is unaffected by the fresh outbreak as well.

The KFC Big Bash League is ten years young, and just getting started 🥳 #BBL10

BBL 2020: No Haircuts for the cricketers during the competition

While the development of adequate sports infrastructure is ideally the barometer for a cricket association, COVID-19 has undoubtedly brought a lot of changes to that as well. The organization of mega-scale events requires the organizers to pay attention to a lot more areas as compared to before. Cricket Australia was also forced to implement revised protocols in order to ensure smooth functioning.

According to Cricket Australia's Queensland hub protocols, the players will not be permitted to have haircuts. The earlier rule was that the players were allowed to have personal appointments for haircuts, given that they wear their masks. However, the board has decided to revise the rule and now they will not be allowed to step out for a haircut.

Along with the haircut rule, there also will be restrictions on the cricketers stepping out for meals. They only will be allowed to go out and receive takeaway orders. They will not be allowed to wear their team kits while they step out to receive their orders. Cricket Australia, with the introduction of these stringent rules, is making sure that they do not have to face any hiccups when it comes to the Big Bash League.

BBL points table updates

The Hobart Hurricanes are the table-toppers at the moment with 11 points from 4 matches. The Glenn Maxwell-led Melbourne Stars are only a single point behind the Hurricanes and they occupy the second spot on the BBL points table. The other two teams who feature in the top four currently are Adelaide Strikers (9 points) and Sydney Sixers (8 points). The Chris Lynn-led Brisbane Heat are yet to register their maiden win in the tournament, and the same is the case with Perth Scorchers. Chris Lynn's hamstring injury will also be a matter of huge concern for the Brisbane Heat.

Big Bash League schedule

Here is the complete Big Bash League schedule that was announced by the organizers on the tournament's official social media account -

Around the country we go! #BBL10

