Shane Warne Ups Mind Games, Claims Australia Will 'blow Away' India In Boxing Day Test

The Indian team faced an embarrassing defeat in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Virat Kohli-led star-studded batting unit suffered a humiliating collapse and let the game slip away from their hands. Australia earned a comprehensive victory in the first encounter, and according to Shane Warne, the hosts are likely to replicate the same dominant performance in the Boxing Day Test as well.

Shane Warne predicts an easy win for Australia in the Melbourne Test

The legendary leg-spinner is of the opinion that the Indian unit will still be a little surprised after how things transpired in the Day and Night Test at Adelaide. Speaking to Fox Sports, the 51-year-old predicted that the hosts will blow India away in the crucial encounter. The Indian side will be forced to introduce several changes in their line-up due to the absence of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami's unfortunate injury.

According to Shane Warne, the Indian side will have a better chance of putting up a strong show if KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are added to the playing eleven. However, apart from these two inclusions, the visitors still have a lot to ponder upon. With all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja showing signs of match fitness, the management will be keen to add him to the side. Mohammed Shami's injury will also mean that they will also need to add a new fast bowler as well.

The spin wizard mentioned how the conditions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground were suitable for a bowler like Mohammed Shami. Wane feels the speedster's availability will be a major blow for India. He stated that Australia are wary of the capabilities of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, but still predicted an easy win for the hosts ahead of the India vs Australia 2nd Test.

India vs Australia 2020: India vs Australia 2nd Test

The India vs Australia 2nd Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The contest will commence on December 26. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian side for the remainder of the Test series in the absence of Virat Kohli.

Getting ready!



Snapshots from #TeamIndia's practice session at the MCG.

📷Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/Uia84yrvxR — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2020

India vs Australia 2020: India vs Australia live

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app. The live action of the fixture will begin from 5:00 AM IST on Saturday, December 26.

Image source: Shane Warne Instagram

