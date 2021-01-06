BBL 2020 SCO Vs SIX Live Stream, Pitch Report, Perth Weather Forecast, Team Updates

The Perth Scorchers are set to face Sydney Sixers in the 30th match of the Big Bash League 2020. The SCO vs SIX match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM IST at the Optus Stadium, Perth on January 6. Here are the SCO vs SIX live streaming details, where to catch SCO vs SIX live scores, the pitch report and the Perth weather forecast for the contest.

BBL 2020: SCO vs SIX preview

This contest is between a side that is currently second from the bottom on the points table, while the other team currently leads the BBL 2020 points table. Scorchers are not having a great season as they are placed 7th on the points table in the 8-team contest. From 6 matches, Scorchers have 2 wins, 3 losses with one match ending in no result. The match versus Sixers will not be easy, but if they do manage to win it, they will have to do it by a big margin to overtake Brisbane Heat on the points table.

The Sixers, on the other hand, are comfortably placed at the top of the points table. After 7 matches, Sixers have 21 points with 5 wins and 2 losses. A victory in this match will help them build a comfortable lead over second-placed Sydney Thunder. Though the contest looks one-sided on paper, fans can expect both teams to provide entertainment match with some exciting players in their ranks

BBL 2020: SCO vs SIX pitch report and Perth weather forecast

The surface looks balanced and both batsmen and bowlers would look to take advantage of it. The skipper winning the toss could look to bowl first and restrict the opposition to a low score. Coming to the weather, Accuweather has predicted that there will be no rain interruptions and so the teams will get to play their full quota of overs.

SCO vs SIX live scores: SCO vs SIX live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the BBL 2020 games live in India on the Sony SIX channel. Fans can also tune into the SCO vs SIX live stream, which will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For SCO vs SIX live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Big Bash League's social media accounts as well as the teams' social media accounts.

BBL schedule

