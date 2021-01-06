SCO Vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

The Perth Scorchers plays host to Sydney Sixers in Match 30 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The SCO vs SIX match will be played at the Perth Stadium, Perth. The SCO vs SIX live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Wednesday, January 6. Here, we take a look at SCO vs SIX live scores, SCO vs SIX match prediction and SCO vs SIX playing 11.

Also Read: Wasim Jaffer Wants Rishabh Pant To Use 'Butta Bomma' Tactic Behind Stumps In SCG Test

SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction: SCO vs SIX live match preview

Both teams will be facing each other for the first time in this year's competition. Scorchers are currently second from the bottom and are on a two-match winning streak. They registered a crushing 96-run win over Renegades in their previous encounter and will look to carry on the winning momentum versus a strong Sixers side on Wednesday.

The Sixers, on the other hand, are currently sitting at the top of the points table and will look to maintain their position by winning this match. They won their previous match versus Adelaide Strikers by 7 wickets and will be eyeing for their sixth win in the competition against a struggling Scorchers side. The contest looks one-sided on paper but Scorchers will look to put up better fight versus Sixers.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Showcases Great Acrobatic Skills In Gym, Does Multiple Front Handsprings

SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction: Probable SCO vs SIX playing 11

SCO: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

SIX: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Jake Ball, Lloyd Pope

Also Read: VVS Backs Rohit Sharma To Score 'Big Hundred' At SCG, Says 'India Might Clinch Series 3-1'

SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SCO vs SIX Dream11 team

Daniel Christian

Josh Philippe

Jhye Richardson

Mitchell Marsh

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys Mumbai Winters With Son Arjun In A Throwback Picture

SCO vs SIX match prediction: SCO vs SIX Dream11 team

SCO vs SIX live: SCO vs SIX match prediction

As per our SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction, SIX should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SCO vs SIX Dream11 prediction, top picks and SCO vs SIX Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SCO vs SIX match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Big Bash League/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.