Kyle Jamieson Shatters Pakistan With 11-wicket Haul, Fans Hail 'cricket's Future': WATCH

New Zealand's young pace sensation Kyle Jamieson went berserk over a rather inexperienced Pakistan batting line-up as he followed his fifer in the first innings with another five-wicket haul in the second to decimate the Men in Green. Courtesy of the Kiwi pacer's heroics and skipper Kane Williamson's magnificent double-century, New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in the second Test to secure a 2-0 whitewash.

ALSO READ | New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Kane Williamson shares THIS unique record with IPL teammate David Warner in Test cricket

Kyle Jamieson destroys Pakistan with maiden 10 wicket haul

Pakistan posted a total of 297 in their first innings. Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers who registered stunning figures of 5/69. In response, New Zealand put up a gigantic total of 659/6 riding on the back of Williamson's fine double ton (238) and Henry Nicholls (157) and Daryl Mitchell's (102*) splendid centuries.

Pakistan had a mammoth task of chasing New Zealand's huge score and the visitors needed an inspiring effort from their batsmen to take the game to the second innings. However, Jamieson wasn't in a mood to relent as he once again ran through Pakistan's batting line up and bagged another fifer. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 186 with Jamieson grabbing 6/48 and also registering the first 10- wicket haul of his career.

ALSO READ | New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Kane Williamson breaches 7k mark in Test cricket; fans go berserk on social media

A 10-wicket haul for Kyle Jamieson in the match 🙌



Pakistan are six down after losing Mohammad Rizwan for 10!#NZvPAK scorecard: https://t.co/eVFtwym5wg pic.twitter.com/K2TuISjbNj — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2021

Jamieson's stellar performances got the Twitterati buzzing as they lauded him for his stunning display of fast bowling. Several reactions poured in as fans termed Jamieson as the future of world cricket. Here's a look at a few reactions.

1st inn: Day 1? Knocks Pak out, 5-69

2nd inn: Need quick runs? Biffs 30*(22)

3rd inn: Day 3 end, need a quick breakthrough? Bowls 2-1-1-1



30 wickets at 14, 226 runs at 56.5. Sample size is low, but it's a sign of things to come.



Kyle Jamieson is a serious, serious cricketer! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PWEbWg7Zo2 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) January 5, 2021

Kyle Jamieson after six Test matches:



226 runs @ 56.50 with the bat

36 wickets @ 13.27 with the ball#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/0VJ3Mxp123 — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) January 6, 2021

11 Wickets for Kyle Jamieson;



He is a Nightmare for Pakistani Batting Line up,,,



Newzealand won by an Innings and 176 Runs and they have Claimed 120 ICC Championship Points and they are now number Ranked Side in the World#RizwanAhmadOfficial #NZvsPak pic.twitter.com/SiS2KWYQtc — Rizwan Ahmad (@RizwanA60034556) January 6, 2021

Wickets in this Test series

Kyle Jamieson - 16

All Pakistan pacers - 13

All Pakistan pacers + spinner Abbas - 17

All Pakistan bowlers - 20#NZvPAK — JSK (@imjsk27) January 6, 2021

New Zealand played their first ever Test match at Christchurch in 1930.



But until Kyle Jamieson today, no New Zealand bowler took a ten-wicket haul at Christchurch (both grounds).#NZvPAK — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 6, 2021

Kyle Jamieson has found the edge of the bat in 106 times in Tests since the start of 2020.



Only Stuart Broad has found the edge on more occasions in the time-frame (133).#NZvPAK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 5, 2021

ALSO READ | 'True role model': VVS Laxman lauds Kane Williamson's 'consistency' after ton against Pak

Kyle Jamieson stats

Jamieson made his debut in February 2020 against India. The right-arm speedster is among the tallest cricketers in the world. Jamieson height in feet is 6'8. Jamieson stats in his short career are extremely impressive. The Kiwi pacer has picked 36 wickets in just 6 Tests. What's remarkable is that Jamieson already has four fifers and one four-wicket haul in his short Test career. Jamieson is also more than handy with the bat, having scored 226 runs in six Tests at an average of 56.50 with one fifty.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson becomes top Twitter trend after NZ captain carries 2020 form into 2021

SOURCE: ICC TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.