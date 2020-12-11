BBL 2020 Stars Vs Heat Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Melbourne Stars square off against Brisbane Heat on Friday in the 2nd match of the BBL 2020. The match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra as the BBL 10 kicked off on Thursday. Have a look at STA vs HEA live streaming and more details of the Big Bash live game for the day.

2x BIG HITTERS clashing tonight at Manuka Oval.



It's the @StarsBBL 🆚 @HeatBBL in Canberra 💥 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/ibUK236acX — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 11, 2020

Melbourne Stars will start the match with confidence as they were the runners-Up in the recently concluded 2019-20 edition. Glenn Maxwell led his team to the tournament finals where they lost to Sydney Sixers and will be hoping to cross the final barrier this time around. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the play-offs last time around. With Chris Lynn as their captain, they'll be hoping to make things right this edition and look to start off their 2020-21 BBL campaign with a win.

STA vs HEA squads

Melbourne Stars - Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Dilbar Hussain, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Overseas: Andre Fletcher, Zahir Khan, Nicholas Pooran

Brisbane Heat - Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Morne Morkel, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans

Overseas: Dan Lawrence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Big Bash live in India: STA vs HEA live streaming details

The Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat is scheduled to take place in Canberra with the first ball expected to be bowled around 1:45 PM according to IST. Fans can enjoy all the Big Bash live matches in India on the Sony Sports Network. The STA vs HEA live streaming will be done on the SonyLIV app and website. Cricket fans can keep an eye on the social media channels of the respective teams as well as the official BBL 2020 social media handles for STA vs HEA live scores and other match updates.

BBL 2020: STA vs HEA pitch report and weather forecast

The 22-yard strip has helped the batsman in the first innings of the game. The average first innings score on the ground is 171 which is based on the previous records. During the game, the expected temperature is suspected to be 14 degrees Celsius while the humidity in Canberra can go as high as the mid-50s during the match.

