AU A Vs INDS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 2nd Warm-up Match Full Preview

Australia A will face India in the 2nd warm-up fixture on Friday, December 11. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 9:00 AM IST. Here is a look at our AU A vs INDS match prediction, probable AU A vs INDS playing 11 and AU A vs INDS Dream11 team.

Also Read: GG Vs KT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Match Preview

AU A vs INDS live: AU A vs INDS Dream11 prediction and preview

The first match between these two sides ended in a draw, but Australia A could be considered as the stronger side between the two. The Indians batted first in the previous match and declared their innings at 247-9 in the first innings. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane made a major contribution with the bat by scoring a fine century (117). Cheteshwar Pujara also scored a half-century (54). For Australia A, James Pattinson picked up 3 wickets in the first innings.

The tour match between Australia A and Indians ends in a draw.



Final Score:

Indians: 247/9d & 189/9d

Australia A: 306/9d & 52/1 pic.twitter.com/DqMmRBjuP3 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2020

AU A in reply declared their innings at 306-9 with Cameron Green scoring a fine century (125 runs). Tim Paine (44 runs) and Michael Neser (33 runs) were the other major contributors with the bat. For India, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj picked up 3 wickets apiece in first innings.

In their second innings, the Indians scored 189-9 with Wriddhiman Saha top-scoring for the side with a half century (54 runs), Rahane fell for just 28 runs, while Pujara was dismissed for a duck. For Australia A, M Steketee picked up 5 wickets in the second innings. In reply, Australia A finished at 52-1 with Will Pucovski suffering a concussion after India pacer Kartik Tyagi's bouncer hit his helmet.

The 2nd warm up match provides batsmen from both teams an opportunity to get runs, while bowlers will look to find their groove before the start of the India vs Australia Test series. Fans can expect an entertaining contest between these two sides.

Also Read: FBA Vs GGC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Preview

AU A vs INDS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the AU A vs INDS Dream11 team

AU A squad for the AU A vs INDS Dream11 team

Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (c, wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson

Also Read: HUR Vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Game 1 Preview

INDS squad for the AU A vs INDS Dream11 team

Virat Kohli( captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohommad. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

Also Read: BBL 2020 Hurricanes Vs Sixers Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

AU A vs INDS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AU A vs INDS playing 11

Cheteshwar Pujara

Ajinkya Rahane

Cameron Green

Mark Steketee

AU A vs INDS match prediction: AU A vs INDS Dream11 team

AU A vs INDS live: AU A vs INDS Dream11 prediction

As per our AU A vs INDS Dream11 prediction, the match is expected to be a draw.

Note: The AU A vs INDS Dream11 prediction, top picks and AU A vs INDS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AU A vs INDS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Cricket Australia / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.