BBL 2020: Unknown Matthew Short Becomes Cricket's First-ever 'X-Factor Substitute'

Eight matches into the BBL 2020, the highly contentious set of new rules introduced by the Big Bash League 2020 have started taking shape, with Matthew Short becoming the first-ever 'BBL X Factor substitute'. The Adelaide Strikers became the first team to use their newly vested powers to sub out their spinners on an unexpectedly seamer-friendly pitch at Launceston. Their move was quickly followed up by the Hobart Hurricanes' decision to make a similar substitution in their side as well.

The BBL's first X-factor substitute has been made!



Matthew Short has been brought in by the Adelaide Strikers for Danny Briggs, whose one over went for 15 runs #BBL10https://t.co/kwsSFT2io9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2020

and the Hurricanes have also pulled the trigger! Mac Wright has come into Hurricanes XI for Johan Botha #BBL10 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2020

Strikers vs Hurricanes game sees first use of 'BBL X Factor substitute' rules

Spinners Danny Briggs and Johan Botha will go down in BBL history as the first-ever players to be subbed out using the BBL's new X-factor substitute rule. Coming out to bowl in the first innings, Strikers spinner Danny Briggs was butchered by the Hurricanes' in-form pair of Ben McDermott and Colin Ingram, and went for 15 in his first - and only - over before being subbed out for batsman and part-time off-break bowler Matthew Short.

The second substitute of the day, Hurricanes' Johan Botha, on the other hand, did not play a single ball before he has replaced with batsman and leg-break bowler, Mac Wright. The youngster was put to work almost immediately, coming in just 11 balls after his inclusion in the side. In the end, the jury will be out on how much of a difference the subs really made, with Wright managing just 15 runs from 14 balls, and Short conceding eight runs in the only over he bowled. Both players have not batted/bowled in the second innings at the time of writing.

BBL new rules

The new BBL rules are as follows:

The X-Factor substitute rule allows the teams to bring in a player, named as the 12th or 13th member of the team on the teamsheet, in lieu of any players from withing the playing 11. The substitution can be made at the 10-over break of the game. The player being substituted should not have batted at all in the match or bowled for more than 1 over.

The Power Surge divides the traditional 6-over powerplay into two parts. The first four overs will be played under normal powerplay rules, with just two fielders allowed outside the inner circle. The remaining two overs are the 'Power Surge' overs and can be taken by the batting team anytime from the 11th over onwards.

The Bash Boost is an extra point incentive that is given to teams at the halfway mark in the second innings. If the chasing team is above the equivalent 10-over score of the bowling team in their innings, they get an extra point. If not, their opponents get it. This allows teams the opportunity of finishing each game with a maximum of four points if they win.

