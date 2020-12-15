BBL 2020: Warne, Ponting Call Out Brisbane Heat's Death Bowling As 'most Horrific Of All'

The Big Bash League is known for its superior quality of cricket. In the ongoing season as well, all the participating teams have enthralled the audiences with splendid performances on the field. One particular side that have struggled to get going in the competition are the Brisbane Heat. Some Australian cricket legends pointed out the team's shortcomings after their embarrassing loss against Sydney Thunder.

BBL 2020: Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting blast Brisbane Heat's "pathetic" outing with the ball

The seventh match of the league saw Brisbane heat take on the Sydney Thunder side at Canberra. Batting first, the Brisbane side did post an impressive total after a solid batting performance. Captain Chris Lynn (69) stepped up with the bat and scored an inspiring half-century. Jack Wildermuth's (31) sensational cameo towards the end took the side's total to 178.

Jack Wildermuth also drew first blood with the ball by dismissing Alex Hales for a golden duck. The bowler ended up picking three crucial wickets and was the pick of the bowlers along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman. However, apart from him, all the other bowlers looked lackluster as they were taken to the cleaners by the Sydney Thunder's batsmen. They managed to chase down the target after a lionhearted knock lower down the order by Daniel Sams (65).

ALSO READ | Daniel Sams Of Delhi IPL Team Fame Clubs 25-ball 65 To Tame Brisbane Heat: WATCH

Australian legend Shane Warne was dejected with the dismal bowling performance from the Brisbane Heat team and posted a series of tweets to criticize them. The spin wizard revealed that this was probably the worst bowling performance he has witnessed in the shortest format and blasted the bowlers for their horrific planning. He was seemingly unhappy with the lack of yorkers bowled in the innings, and also targeted the training routines of the players.

And that’s as bad a bowling as I’ve ever seen in T/20 cricket from the Brisbane heat & horrific plans too - any chance of a wide yorker???? #BBL — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 14, 2020

A lot of people complaining about the size of bats, boundary ropes in to far, flat wickets etc ! But how about the bowlers improve & execute plans better. Are fast bowlers bowling 30/40 Yorkers every day at practise or is sports science not allowing them to practise that skill ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 14, 2020

In T/20 cricket I’m disappointed that the majority of bowlers accept the fact they will get whacked and smashed all over the park. They are not improving or executing skills at the same rate as the batsman are. I understand anyone can have an off day - but it’s not good enough !! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 14, 2020

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting also vented his frustration on-air and termed the performance as 'pathetic'. The 45-year-old was not pleased with their strategies and did not mince his words while pointing it out. He opined that while bowling to Daniel Sams; the team bowled exactly where the batsman wanted them to.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar Has THESE Critical Suggestions For Virat Kohli Ahead Of Pink-ball Test

Big Bash League points table updates

The Brisbane Heat have now lost two successive matches and are still searching for their maiden win. They are currently placed at sixth place on the Big Bash League points table and are in desperate need of an inspirational victory. Sydney Thunder started their campaign with a loss. However, their spectacular outing against Brisbane have helped them move to the fifth spot. The Melbourne Stars are the table-toppers with eight points, whereas the Perth Scorchers are the wooden spooners.

ALSO READ | ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Schedule Released, New Zealand To Host From 4 March To 3 April

BBL 2020: Brisbane Heat 2020 squad

Brisbane Heat 2020 squad: Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans

ALSO READ | Chris Lynn Finally Issues Response To Allegations Of Breaching Biosecure Bubble In BBL 10

Image source: Shane Warne Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.