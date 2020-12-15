ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Schedule Released, New Zealand To Host From 4 March To 3 April

The International Cricket Council has revealed all the details of the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2022 The tournament is set to be played over a period of 31 days and will be the first global women's cricket tournament to be played after the Women’s T20 World Cup. The Women’s T20 World Cup was played in Australia back in March 2020 which ended being a massive success.

Earlier scheduled to take place in the February-March 2021 window, the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will now be played between 4 March and 3 April 2022. All the cities and venues have been retained with no changes made for the tournament that’s been shifted to 2022.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will see 31 matches played across 31 action-packed days between 4 March and 3 April 2022 🙌



ICC Women's World Cup 2022 details

The ICC Women’s World Cup is set to be an eight-team affair as the national women's teams fight it out across 6 cities in New Zealand. Tauranga, Auckland, Hamilton, Dunedin, Wellington, and Christchurch are the 6 venues that will see get the taste of some fierce action during the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Women's World Cup schedule

The Women's World Cup schedule will see have its tournament opener played at Tauranga’s Bay Oval and will see the White Ferns take on a qualifier team on Friday, March 4. The same venue will also host a mouth-watering fixture of two of the most fierce rivals in world cricket as the India Women's cricket team take on England at Tauranga on Wednesday, March 16.

Other major highlights from the ICC’s announcement for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 revealed that Christchurch's Hagley Oval and Basin Reserve in Wellington will host the semi-final matches of the tournament and the final is set to be played under lights at the Hagley Oval.

The Women's World Cup schedule has the hosts New Zealand play their matches across all the six venues. The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will be their first major cricket tournament happening in 2022. The second major cricket tournament scheduled to take place in 2022 will be the Commonwealth Games that are slated to happen in England.

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will see the 8 playing nations face off each other in the round-robin format. As the tournament progresses, the top four teams will see themselves qualify for semi-finals at the end of the round-robin stage. Currently, South Africa, India, Australia, England, and hosts New Zealand, have cemented their slots by qualifying for the World Cup. ICC is set to host the qualifiers for the 3 remaining teams which are slated to be held in Sri Lanka between 26 June – 10 July 2021.

