Daniel Sams Of Delhi IPL Team Fame Clubs 25-ball 65 To Tame Brisbane Heat: WATCH

Sydney Thunder all-rounder Daniel Sams played a blinder to help his side win Match 7 of the BBL 2020 by four wickets from an improbable situation. Chasing a massive target of 179, the Thunder got off to a nightmarish start as they lost Alex Hales and skipper Callum Ferguson in the first over itself with just two runs on the board.

ALSO READ | Ricky Ponting follows David Warner with adorable family reunion after long IPL; see photo

BBL 2020: Daniel Sams heroics guide Sydney Thunder to a thrilling win

Their miseries were further compounded after losing half the side for just 80 runs inside 11 overs. That's when Sams joined Ben Cutting at the crease as the dup started bringing the Thunder innings back on track. Both players kept the scoreboard ticking by rotating the strike and hitting an odd boundary or two every over.

With 30 runs needed off the last 16 balls, a well-settled Cutting was dismissed after making a 23-ball 29. The equation then came to 24 off the final two overs. Sams had got his eye in and was all ready to unleash. Ben Laughlin was the bowler who was at the receiving end of Sams' brutal power hitting.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh mocks Ricky Ponting in video, Brian Lara calls it 'class': Watch

Laughlin started with a waist-high no-ball which Sams dispatched over backward square leg for a six. The following ball was a free-hit which Sams failed to connect as it ended in a dot. Laughlin bowled a wide yorker which resulted in another dot. After facing a couple of dots, a visibly frustrated Sams went berserk as he smashed the next three balls for three maximums, two over deep midwicket and one over long-off to seal the game for the Thunder and secure a thrilling win.

Sams ended up scoring 65 runs off just 25 balls as he snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat. His blistering innings was laced with three fours and seven towering sixes. Here's a look at the highlight of Sam's sensational knock.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: Ricky Ponting warns India, names player to watch out for

Earlier in the day, having won the toss, Brisbane Heat decided to bat first as they posted a huge total of 178/6 at the end of their 20 overs. Skipper Chris Lynn top-scored with 69 off 44 balls while Jack Wildermuth chipped in with a quick cameo of 31 off 11 balls. Jonathan Cook and Sams picked two wickets each while Chris Green and Nathan McAndrew grabbed one apiece.

Daniel Sams IPL 2020 price

Sams went unsold at the Dream11 IPL 2020 auctions. However, he was brought in by the Delhi franchise as a replacement for England opener Jason Roy who opted out of the competition. The Sams IPL 2020 price was ₹1.5 crore, same as what Roy was picked up for at the auction.

ALSO READ | Ponting reckons Kohli's absence will put Men in Blue 'under pressure' against Australia

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.