Chris Lynn Finally Issues Response To Allegations Of Breaching Biosecure Bubble In BBL 10

Brisbane Heat skipper Chris Lynn has apologised for an “error of judgment” after breaching the COVID-19 bio-bubble rules. The explosive batsman came into close contact with members of the public after he clicked a photo with a fan and took a taxi home on Saturday. Both Lynn and Dan Lawrence are co-operating with Cricket Australia who are investigating the incident that took place over the weekend in Canberra.

Chris Lynn apologises for breaching bio-secure bubble rules

Despite the breach, Lynn and Lawrence were allowed to feature for the Heat in Match 7 of the BBL 2020 against Sydney Thunder on Monday. However, they had to maintain a physical distance from other players and match officials. Both players were also made to sit in a different dugout while waiting to bat and were also disallowed from the team huddle and wicket celebrations during the game. Cricket Australia is yet to make a decision and there are chances of the two being penalised for their actions.

Apologising for the incident, Lynn said to Fox Cricket that he would like to say sorry to his teammates, the club and the Heat fans for being careless and not observing the protocols that were put in place to ensure the continuity of the competition. The right-handed batsman added that having a photo with a fan at a licensed venue and travelling in taxi seemed pretty low risk but they were identified in their briefings as examples of things they couldn‘t do.

Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence will be required to stay away from teammates in their match against Sydney Thunder following a possible breach of 'bubble' protocols #BBL10 https://t.co/VPV5rfQb7G — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2020

Lynn further said that he was probably lulled into a false sense of security that because everything has been improving around the country, they were getting closer to normal behaviour. However, he admitted that the rules, including avoiding close contact, are there to protect the BBL 2020 competition and all the players and teams and he sincerely apologises to everyone for jeopardising that.

Lynn also apologised on behalf of Lawrence saying that they are both very regretful at making such a mistake in judgment. The Heat captain also acknowledged and appreciated all the efforts that went into enabling him and Lawrence to play against Sydney Thunder. He also ensured that this won't happen again.

Meanwhile, the Heat lost the game to the Thunder by four wickets on Monday. Having won the toss, Brisbane Heat decided to bat first as they posted a huge total of 178/6 at the end of their 20 overs. Skipper Lynn top-scored with 69 off 44 balls while Jack Wildermuth chipped in with a quick cameo of 31 off 11 balls. In response, the Thunder chased down the target with seven balls to spare. Daniel Sams played a blinder as he scored 65 of just 25 balls with three fours and seven towering sixes.

Chris Lynn BBL stats

The Chris Lynn BBL stats section makes for a staggering read. The right-handed batsman made his BBL debut back in 2011, i.e. in the inaugural edition of the tournament. In 79 matches since then, he has aggregated 2,421 runs at an average of 37.82. He has maintained a strike-rate of 149.90 and has 19 half-centuries and a ton to his name. Chris Lynn biggest six in BBL came while facing former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait, when he launched Tait’s 148 km/hr delivery outside Brisbane’s Gabba stadium.

Brisbane Heat 2020 squad

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

