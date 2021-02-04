BBL 2021: Scorchers Lauded For Charity Initiative To Support Western Australia Bushfires

The Perth Scorchers have performed exceedingly well in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL 2021), and they continued their spectacular form in the all-important Qualifier as well. After comprehensively beating the Brisbane Heat, the Scorchers now join the Sydney Sixers in the final of the competition. Speedster Jhye Richardson, who is currently plying his trade for the Scorchers, had announced a special charity initiative ahead of the much-anticipated contest.

Western Australia bushfires: Jhye Richardson announces unique donation

The talented fast-bowler ahead of the all-important fixture had revealed that he will donate 100 dollars for every wicket that his side Perth Scorchers take in their match against the Brisbane Heat at the Manuka Oval. Moreover, apart from that, he also will contribute $5 for every run scored by them in the Qualifier. Making the announcement on his Instagram account, the 24-year-old mentioned that he was devastated by the situation in the region considering the Western Australia bushfires and the ongoing lockdown.

ALSO READ | Pandya & Ishant Out; Axar, Kuldeep In: Gambhir Picks India's XI For First Test Vs England

It is worth mentioning that ahead of the last season's BBL final, several notable players took part in The Bushfire Cricket Bash. All the profits from the particular contest went to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting were appointed as captains for the particular charity match. Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson, Wasim Akram, Brett Lee, Matthew Hayden, and Adam Gilchrist were amongst the participants of the game.

ALSO READ | India Vs England 1st Test Live Stream, Team News, Pitch Report, Chennai Weather Forecast

Netizens laud Perth Scorchers player for his initiative

Love your work Richo ❤️🔥 — Jaz Hinchcliffe (@JazzyHinch) February 4, 2021

Legend RICHO 🙏

Forged tough 💪🏏🥊💪 — Michael (@Michael81442681) February 4, 2021

Good lad. Well done Jhye. — Patrick Gray (@PatrickM_Gray) February 4, 2021

Top man — Ryan Gillatt (@Gillattsix) February 4, 2021

ALSO READ | Walking Out For First Time In England Shirt Remains My Proudest Moment: Root

BBL 2021: Scorchers vs Heat live updates

The Perth Scorchers came up with a dominant performance in the knockout game, which was eventually reduced to 18-overs per side. The Heat won the toss and opted to bowl first. Cameron Bancroft and Liam Livingstone gave their side a flying start and scored half-centuries at the top of the order. Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten on 49 to take the team to an impressive total of 189. Despite having a star-studded batting line-up, the Brisbane Heat failed to chase down the total and eventually lost the contest by 49 runs (DLS Method). Jhye Richardson went wicketless, but Aaron Hardie picked up three crucial wickets, whereas Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, and Fawad Ahmed chipped in with two wickets each. The final of the competition is slated to be played on Saturday, February 6.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Confirms Rishabh Pant In India's XI For First England Test; Drops Kuldeep Hint

Image source: Perth Scorchers Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.