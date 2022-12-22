BBL 2022/23: D'Arcy Short Flattens Naveen-ul-Haq, Leaves Afghanistan Pacer Annoyed; WATCH

Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday locked horns against each other in the 11th match of the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia. The Sixers won the match by 6 runs courtesy of a 21-ball 43-run knock from Josh Philippe and some brilliant bowling performances from Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, and Steve O'Keefe. An incident took place during the match, where Hurricanes batter D'Arcy Short flattened Naveen-ul-Haq with his shoulder after the latter came in his way while he was taking a single.

The incident occurred on the first ball of the second over after Naveen-ul-Haq bowled a good length delivery to Short, who flicked it through midwicket and ran for a single. As Short was running to the non-striker's end, he collided with Naveen, who went a bit wide off the pitch after bowling the delivery. Naveen fell flat on the ground as soon as Short gave him a shoulder push after he saw him standing in his way. Short didn't seem apologetic after the incident as he felt it was the bowler's mistake.

A video of the incident has been shared on Twitter by the official handle of Big Bash League.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes

As far as the match is concerned, Sydney Sixers won the toss and elected to bat first at Sydney Cricket Ground. Batting first, the Sixers posted 137/6 after the game was reduced to 14 overs per side due to a rain delay. Apart from Philippe, Kurtis Patterson scored 38 off 25 balls and Hayden Kerr contributed with 32 off 20 balls. Patrick Dooley and Shadab Khan picked two wickets each for the Hurricanes, while James Neesham scalped one to his name.

In the second innings, the Sixers restricted the Hurricanes to 131/7 in 14 overs. Asif Ali scored a quickfire 41 off just 13 balls but he couldn't complete the chase as he was dismissed by Naveen-ul-Haq in the final over. Before being dismissed, Asif Ali smashed 22 runs in a single over when Hurricanes needed 46 runs to win from 12 balls. However, Naveen dismissed Ali in the final over to help the Strikers win.

Image: Twitter/BBL

