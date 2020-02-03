BBL 9's Team Of The Season Has 5 IPL 2020 Stars, Glenn Maxwell To Lead Team

The ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL) is towards the fag end of its run with a final scheduled for February 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With a win in ‘The Qualifier’, Sydney Sixers have firmly gripped one hand to the title, as they will now face the winner of ‘The Challenger’ for the honours of BBL 2019-20. As we approach the final two games of the season, Cricket Australia recently announced their list of best BBL playing XI of the ongoing tournament.

BBL 9: Best BBL playing XI features an ensemble of IPL 2020 stars

Just five days before the BBL final, Cricket Australia took to Twitter and listed out the best playing XI of the tournament. The 11 players were voted by the coaches of all the participating teams. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who will now represent Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season, was voted as the captain of the BBL 09 side. Check out the entire playing XI of BBL 09 in Cricket Australia’s tweet down below.

Glenn Maxwell has been named captain of the KFC #BBL09 Team of the Tournament, as voted by the @BBL coaches.



Team: M. Stoinis, J. Inglis (wk), M. Wade, G. Maxwell (c), J. Wells, M. Marsh, T. Curran, R. Khan, D. Sams, P.Siddle, H. Rauf. pic.twitter.com/hunR9gphvM — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 3, 2020

In the side, Glenn Maxwell will be leading his Melbourne Stars teammates Marcus Stoinis and Haris Rauf. Marcus Stoinis, currently the leading run-scorer of BBL 09, will take the field for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. Other players featuring in the playing XI are Sunrisers Hyderabad recruits Mitchell Marsh and Rashid Khan. Rajasthan Royals' new recruit Tom Curran also made a cut into the XI for his all-round exploits for Sydney Sixers in the ongoing BBL.

