Ouch! BBL Batsman McDermott Takes Nasty Hit On The Back Of The Neck After A Mistimed Throw

Ben McDermott was in excruciating pain for a while after mistimed throw took him down during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes at the Blundstone Arena on Friday.

Ben McDermott gets a nasty hit on the back of the neck

This had happened in the seventh over of the Hurricanes run chase which was bowled by Mark Steketee. On the fourth delivery of that over, McDermott tapped the ball towards mid-off and sprinted off for a quick single. He literally had to hurry in order to make his ground as Ben Laughlin covered some distance pretty quickly, picked up the ball and took an aim at the non-striker's end.

The Hobart Hurricanes skipper did succeed in saving his wicket but unfortunately found himself at the wrong end as the ball struck him on the back of the neck. The Brisbane players including Laughlin himself came forward to show concern. The batsman also received some medical assistance as well.

''It hit him alright. Where did it hit him? Oh! It's him on the back there. Oh! It's a decent throw. I think it was Ben Laughlin. It has hit him on the spine has it? That has hurt, that has really hurt'', said commentators on air.

Nonetheless, McDermott was back on his feet after some time and continued to bat. But, he could not last for too long as he was dismissed for an 18-ball 23. The video of this painful throw was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Gee that's gotta hurt. Ben McDermott is in the hands of medical staff after copping this shy at the stumps 😫 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/XEWtSOzzQP — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 3, 2020

Chris Lynn lights up the Blundstone Arena

Earlier, star power-hitter Chris Lynn had lit up the Blundstone Arena with his blockbuster batting performance after the Brisbane Heat were asked to bat by Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott. Lynn was involved in a 95-run stand for the second wicket stand with Max Bryant who scored a 36-ball 65.

The Brisbane Heat skipper scored an unbeaten 55-ball 88 at a strike rate of 160 which included 11 boundaries and three maximums as they went on to post a mammoth total of 212/3 in their 20 overs. In reply, the Hurricanes were restricted to 181/9 in their allotted 20 overs as the Chris Lynn-led side registered a 31-run win.

