BBL: Dale Steyn Has A Special Nickname For Melbourne Stars Pace Sensation Haris Rauf

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn finished his Big Bash League (BBL) campaign with Melbourne Stars. He picked up 8 wickets from the 4 matches he played in the tournament. He finished his Big Bash stint with Melbourne Stars by registering a win over defending champions Melbourne Renegades. In that encounter, he picked up match-winning figures of 2/16.

BBL: Dale Steyn response to a message from Haris Rauf

You’re a machine Haris!!! Loved hanging with you bud, enjoy the G on Wednesday night, bowl fast and knock em over! — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 6, 2020

With Dale Steyn departing, Haris Rauf will once again be spearheading the Melbourne Stars' bowling attack. The Pakistani pacer spent some quality time with Steyn before his departure. Rauf took to his Twitter account where he posted pictures of them with a heartfelt caption. Dale Steyn, who hailed Haris as a ‘machine’, was quick to respond to the heart-warming message from the pacer.

BBL: Haris Rauf slit-throat celebration

Pakistan's latest bowling sensation Haris Rauf is having a dream run in Big Bash League (BBL). He is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 scalps in three matches at an economy rate of 5.92 including a five-wicket haul. The lanky pacer recently sparked controversy during the BBL match against Sydney Thunder with his throat-sliced celebration. After all his three dismissals, the pacer was seen breaking into a throat-slicing celebration.

BBL: Dale Steyn eager to feature in WT20 2020

Dale Steyn said that the World T20 (which will be held in Australia) is definitely on his agenda. He is starting to enjoy his cricket a lot more now as he reckons that four overs are a lot easier on the body than Test matches. Dale Steyn, who had announced his retirement from Test cricket last year, believes that his experience can be crucial for South Africa in the ICC World T20. Steyn was ruled out of World Cup 2019 due to a shoulder injury.

