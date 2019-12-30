The Debate
Glenn Maxwell Becomes A Firefighter Before Melbourne Stars BBL Match Vs Hobart Hurricanes

Cricket News

Glenn Maxwell was seen dousing a fire in Launceston. A video was shared by his teammate and South African pacer Dale Steyn on his Instagram account. Read more.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Glenn Maxwell

The 2019/20 Big Bash League (BBL) has thrown up some unforgettable highlight moments. Fans have witnessed some amazing pieces of fielding, catching and fireworks with the bat. In the recent rain-curtailed game between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes, it was Stars who emerged victorious. The match was reduced to 11 overs after several rain interruptions. Hobart managed to put 55 runs on the board. The Stars eventually won the match due to the DLS method. The match also witnessed Marcus Stoinis lying flat on the pitch after Hurricanes pacer Riley Meredith bowled a bouncer which ended up striking him on the helmet.

Also Read: Marcus Stoinis Floored By A Deadly Bouncer From Riley Meredith, Watch The Scary Video

BBL: Glenn Maxwell turns firefighter

However, it was a pre-match event that caught the eye of the fans. It involved Melbourne Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell. Before the game, South Africa's Dale Steyn posted a video of Glenn Maxwell dousing a fire in Launceston. The video, posted on the BBL official Twitter handle, shows Glenn Maxwell running on a street with a fire extinguisher. He is dousing a small fire that has started near the road.

Also Read: Big Bash: Glenn Maxwell Excites Fans By Smashing Six Off New 'chop' Switch Hit; Watch Clip

BBL: Glenn Maxwell returns to cricket and IPL auction

Recently, Maxwell decided to go on an indefinite strike from cricket. He took a break to deal with his mental health issues. Soon, he returned to play in this year’s Big Bash League. On Friday, Glenn Maxwell played a swashbuckling knock of 43 runs in just 25 deliveries. It included four sixes against the Adelaide Strikers. In the recent IPL 2020 auction, the explosive middle-order batsman from Australia was picked up for 10.75 crore by his former side Kings XI Punjab.

Also Read: IPL Auction Live Updates: Glenn Maxwell Reunites With Kings XI Punjab In Rs. 10 Cr Deal

Also Read: Glenn Maxwell Opens Up About His Mental Health, Says His Partner Was The First To Notice

Published:

