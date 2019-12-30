Glenn Maxwell Becomes A Firefighter Before Melbourne Stars BBL Match Vs Hobart Hurricanes

The 2019/20 Big Bash League (BBL) has thrown up some unforgettable highlight moments. Fans have witnessed some amazing pieces of fielding, catching and fireworks with the bat. In the recent rain-curtailed game between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes, it was Stars who emerged victorious. The match was reduced to 11 overs after several rain interruptions. Hobart managed to put 55 runs on the board. The Stars eventually won the match due to the DLS method. The match also witnessed Marcus Stoinis lying flat on the pitch after Hurricanes pacer Riley Meredith bowled a bouncer which ended up striking him on the helmet.

BBL: Glenn Maxwell turns firefighter

Via the Instagram story of @DaleSteyn62: Glenn Maxwell to the rescue! The @StarsBBL skipper had a bizarre pre-game interruption in Launceston 🧯 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/uN0PZ82UVl — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2019

However, it was a pre-match event that caught the eye of the fans. It involved Melbourne Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell. Before the game, South Africa's Dale Steyn posted a video of Glenn Maxwell dousing a fire in Launceston. The video, posted on the BBL official Twitter handle, shows Glenn Maxwell running on a street with a fire extinguisher. He is dousing a small fire that has started near the road.

BBL: Glenn Maxwell returns to cricket and IPL auction

Recently, Maxwell decided to go on an indefinite strike from cricket. He took a break to deal with his mental health issues. Soon, he returned to play in this year’s Big Bash League. On Friday, Glenn Maxwell played a swashbuckling knock of 43 runs in just 25 deliveries. It included four sixes against the Adelaide Strikers. In the recent IPL 2020 auction, the explosive middle-order batsman from Australia was picked up for 10.75 crore by his former side Kings XI Punjab.

