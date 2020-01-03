The Debate
The Debate
BBL: Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell And D'Arcy Short Pledge To Bat For Bushfire Victims

Cricket News

Chris Lynn has made it clear that he will be using his platform to help as many cricketers as he can. The BBL superstar made a special declaration this morning.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
BBL

Climate change has aided the starting of natural fires (more than ever), and Australian firefighters have been hard at work, trying to curb down the damage that these raging flames inflict on the Australians. During this tough time, Australia's T20 superstar Chris Lynn has started a noble trend that is inspiring more and more cricketers to join in.

A new motivation to hit sixes

Chris Lynn took to Twitter and declared that from now on, for every six that he hits in the Big Bash League, he will donate $250 AUD ($12,500 approximately) to the Red Cross Foundation's Bushfire Appeal. These funds will be used by Red Cross to aid the victims of the bushfires that have mainly affected the states of New South Wales and Victoria.

Lynn's commitment to the cause of his fellow countrymen not only impressed his fans but also inspired other cricketers to step in and take the same pledge. 

Now that these superstar players have a bigger purpose behind hitting those sweet sixes, it will be interesting to how many times the ball goes beyond the boundary rope and further.

Published:
COMMENT
