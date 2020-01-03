BBL: Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell And D'Arcy Short Pledge To Bat For Bushfire Victims

Climate change has aided the starting of natural fires (more than ever), and Australian firefighters have been hard at work, trying to curb down the damage that these raging flames inflict on the Australians. During this tough time, Australia's T20 superstar Chris Lynn has started a noble trend that is inspiring more and more cricketers to join in.

A new motivation to hit sixes

Chris Lynn took to Twitter and declared that from now on, for every six that he hits in the Big Bash League, he will donate $250 AUD ($12,500 approximately) to the Red Cross Foundation's Bushfire Appeal. These funds will be used by Red Cross to aid the victims of the bushfires that have mainly affected the states of New South Wales and Victoria.

Hey Guys, for every six I hit in this years Big Bash League I will donate $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9MVwNg81GE — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) January 2, 2020

Lynn's commitment to the cause of his fellow countrymen not only impressed his fans but also inspired other cricketers to step in and take the same pledge.

Love it Lynny!!

I’ll match you on $250 per six I hit in this years BBL. Great cause which is helping so many people around the country who are doing it tough right now. 🙏 https://t.co/hcJea0B6hh — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 2, 2020

Alright I am gonna jump on board and match @lynny50 and @Gmaxi_32 with $250 for every six I hit in the big bash league aswell to donate Red Cross and help those that are doing it tough. https://t.co/43M0CkAejY — D'Arcy Short (@ShortDarcy) January 3, 2020

Excellent work boys 🙌🏽👏🏽, jumping on board and will donate $250 on each Six 😉 and WICKET to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal

Let’s get together as a Nation n help those r in need, Hopefully this will end soon InshaALLAH

#bushfiresAustralia https://t.co/51Jhn3Tz6M — Fawad Ahmed (@bachaji23) January 3, 2020

Now that these superstar players have a bigger purpose behind hitting those sweet sixes, it will be interesting to how many times the ball goes beyond the boundary rope and further.

