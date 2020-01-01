BBL: Jubilant Zahir Khan Does Impromptu 'Gangnam Style' Celebration On Dismissing Inglis

In the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia, Perth Scorchers thrashed Brisbane Heat by 40 runs on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 150 runs, Stars did not start well and lost openers, Tom Banton, in the third over and Max Bryant in fourth. It was a disappointing evening for the Brisbane batsmen but the team's spinner Zahir Khan had a good outing with the ball in his hand. He gave away only 18 runs in his four overs and picked up two crucial wickets dismissing the openers. He also celebrated the wicket of Perth Scorchers' wicket-keeper Josh Inglis in style.

'The celebration from Zahir Khan is next level'

The incident happened in the sixth over of Brisbane's innings when Inglis was bowled by Zahir. Following the dismissal, Zahir decided to break into the 'Gangnam Style' dance. BBL's official handle tweeted the video of the incident and called it "our first Bucket Moment of 2020".

The wicket is good, but the celebration from Zahir Khan is next level!



Our first Bucket Moment of 2020...#BBL09 | @KFCAustralia pic.twitter.com/Iemk72bhWY — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2020

READ | Maxwell smashes 83 off just 39 in BBL a Day after million-dollar IPL bid

READ | Glenn Maxwell becomes a firefighter before Melbourne Stars BBL match vs Hobart Hurricanes

In the same match, Brisbane Heat's pacer Ben Laughlin became the first bowler to take 100 wickets in the BBL. He now has 100 wickets from 79 matches, while Sean Abbott of Sydney Sixers is in second place with 96 scalps from 74 games. Kane Richardson of Melbourne Renegades is third with 81 wickets from 64 matches. Laughlin dismissed Perth Scorchers' Ashton Agar in the final over to record his 100th dismissal in Australia's domestic T20 competition. The pacer returned with the bowling figures of 2-32 in his four overs and Brisbane restricted Perth to 149/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Perth Scorchers' Fawad Ahmed scalped three wickets was adjudged as the player of the match. Brisbane Heat is placed at the seventh spot in the Big Bash League 2019-20 points table with one win and three losses from four matches. The Scorchers move to the sixth spot after the win with two wins and three losses from their five games.

READ | Big Bash: Dale Steyn takes wicket on final ball of eventful BBL debut over; watch video

READ | BBL 2019: Jhye Richardson ‘bowls’ from boundary line to get batsman run out, watch clip