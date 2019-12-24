BBL 2019: Jhye Richardson ‘bowls’ From Boundary Line To Get Batsman Run Out, Watch Clip

The 2019 season of the Big Bash League (BBL) continues to entertain cricket fans all around the world with some close matches and outstanding fielding efforts by various players involved in the tournament. Recently, during the match between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers, a very interesting incident happened on the field which involved Australia pacer Jhye Richardson. The 23-year-old hasn’t played much for the national side but has a ton of experience with domestic games.

BBL: Jhye Richardson runs out batsman with bowling action

Jhye Richardson ran out Strikers’ Jake Weatherald with a throw which he made with a bowling action from the boundary rope. Weatherald had clipped a Chris Jordan delivery to the backward square leg and ran for a double. Richardson attacked the ball and picked it in one flow and instantly threw it to the right end to the wicketkeeper, who immediately collected and whipped off the bails in a flash. Replays showed that the Strikers’ opener failed to make his ground in time and was given run out by the TV umpire.

BBL: Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers

Perth Scorchers won the toss and asked the defending champions Adelaide Strikers to bat first. Riding on Jake Weatherald's 83 off just 47 balls, Adelaide Strikers scored 194-4 at the end of the 18th over. Alex Carey also chipped in with 55 runs off just 24 balls. In reply, the Perth Scorchers fell short after Afghanistan leg-spinner Khan turned the game on its head with his bowling. Rashid first picked up Englishman Liam Livingstone for 69 and then bowled his opening partner Josh Inglis for 50. Following Inglis’ departure, the Scorchers team could only manage to put on 183 runs on board and lost the match by 15 runs.

