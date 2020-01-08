BBL: Perth Scorchers Batsman Liam Livingstone Smashes Towering Rooftop Six; Watch Clip

Melbourne Renegades' poor run in the Big Bash League 2019-20 continued after the team was unable to defend 175 runs on board and lost the match to Perth Scorchers by 6 wickets. The loss also ensured that they lose their sixth match on the trot in Big Bash. Perth Scorchers batsman Liam Livingstone and Josh Inglis laid the platform for Perth Scorchers' win.

Also Read: Liam Livingstone Struck At The Wrong Place Thrice In The Innings Against Renegades

BBL: Liam Livingston sends Richard Gleeson delivery to the rooftop

THAT IS HUGE 🤯



Liam Livingstone launches one on the roof! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/JHQfOA8pbI — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020



Liam Livingstone's innings was not a smooth one after getting himself hit on his privates not once but thrice. The third time this had happened was on a ball bowled by Will Sutherland. As soon as he was struck by a Sutherland delivery while attempting to go for the big shot, the opening batsman gave out a loud shriek and was down on the ground in excruciating pain. During his stay at the crease, Livingstone did manage to hit four sixes with one them landing onto the roof of the Simons Stadium, Geelong. The bowler in action was his Lancashire teammate Richard Gleeson.

Also Read: KKR Spinner Chris Green Banned For 3 Months Over Suspect Bowling Action

BBL: Perth Scorchers win to continue Renegades losing streak

Perth Scorchers had restricted the Melbourne Renegades to 175/5 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bowl first. Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Harper and Beau Webster played enterprising cameos of 46-ball 73 and 40-ball 59 respectively. In reply, the Mitchell Marsh-led side got off to a brisk start as Liam Livingstone and Josh Inglis added a century stand for the opening wicket. Livingstone scored a 39-ball 59 while Inglis scored a 33-ball 51 as the Scorchers crossed the finish line by six wickets and with an over to spare.

Also Read: BBL Comically Trolls Rashid Khan For Scoring Duck Against Sydney Sixers

Also Read: Blazing Rashid Khan Rolls Out A Hat-trick To Put Sydney Sixers In Deep Trouble