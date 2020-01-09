BBL: Qais Ahmad Comically Sends Bat Flying In The Air During Hurricanes Vs Heat Match

Afghanistan spinner Qais Ahmad current Big Bash season with Hobart Hurricanes has seen him pick up 8 wickets from 6 games so far in the tournament. Apart from his bowling, Qais Ahmad is also becoming famous for his eye-catching acrobatic celebrations. During the match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers, Qais was seen doing a somersault celebration which caught everyone's attention.

BBL: Qais Ahmad flying bat

Warning: Flying bats at the Gabba! ⚠😂 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/BBzWW8wQg9 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2020

The young spinner is in the news yet again. This time, he let the bat fly from his hand. The incident occurred during the 18th over of the Hobart Hurricanes innings. Brisbane Heat bowler Josh Lalor bowled a length delivery to Qais. The batsman moved away from stumps and attempted to clear the fine leg with a ramp shot only to see his bat slipping and flying out of his hand.

BBL: Qais Ahmad fast bouncer

Apart from the acrobatic celebration, the 19-year-old leg-spinner is also in the news for his fast bouncer which he has already used in the tournament. The incident happened during Hurricanes' game against Melbourne Renegades. Qais Ahmad bowled a bouncer to Shaun Marsh, who was batting on 31. The delivery was clocked at over 121 kmph and McDermott was beaten with that delivery as well. As a result, the umpire declared four byes after the ball reached the ropes.

BBL: Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat highlights

All-rounder Ben Cutting scored a quickfire 43 runs from 29 balls as Brisbane Heat defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 5 wickets at The Gabba. Batting first, Hobart Hurricanes scored 126-9 in 20 overs thanks to a 61-run knock from skipper Matthew Wade at the top. Josh Lalor was the pick of the bowlers. He picked up 3 wickets for 21 runs. In reply, Brisbane Heat had early jitters while chasing. Ben Cutting's knock helped them cross the finish line. Scott Boland was the pick of the bowlers for Hurricanes with 3 wickets, while Qais Ahmad had just one wicket in his kitty.

