BBL: English Batsman Shocked After Oz Lady Presenter Enquires About His 'crown Jewels'

English T20 batsman Liam Livingstone battled pain en route to his match-winning 59 from 39 balls. His knock took Perth Scorchers to their third victory in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL) as they romped through their run-chase against Melbourne Renegades. His knock was studded with three fours and four sixes and he was involved in a 101-run opening stand with Josh Inglis.

BBL 2019-20: Liam Livingstone asked about his ‘crown jewels’ by lady presenter

During his exploits at the Simonds Stadium, Liam Livingstone was hit by a Richard Gleeson delivery on his privates. The batsman immediately dropped down in pain while the bowler gave him a smile. After his dismissal during the 11th over of Perth Scorchers innings, Livingstone was interviewed by TV presenter Erin Holland on the sidelines. She hilariously asked him about his 'crown jewels'. While responding, the opening batsman smiled for a moment and then replied they are alright now. In his reply, Livingstone also cheekily added that he would not like to get hit in that same spot twice. Check out the interview below:

BBL 2019-20: Liam Livingstone’s journey so far

Liam Livingstone has been in good touch with the bat for Perth Scorchers in the ongoing edition so far. He has scored 184 runs from seven matches as an opener at a strike-rate of 165.76. Adding his latest 101-stand with Josh Inglis against Melbourne Renegades, the batsman is now involved in two hundred-plus partnerships in the tournament.

BBL 2019-20: Perth Scorchers and their upcoming fixtures

Due to their 6-wicket win, Perth Scorchers move up to the sixth spot on the points table. They pipped Hobart Hurricanes on the count of net run rate. The Scorchers will now face Brisbane Heat at the Perth Stadium on January 11.

Liam Livingstone overcame a couple of nasty blows to be named @KFCAustralia Player of the Match!



Check out his highlights here: https://t.co/FCZccdc58k #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/SR0au13NET — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

