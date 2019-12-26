Big Bash 2019: Afghanistan Spinner Qais Ahmad's Fast Bouncer Nearly Takes Down Shaun Marsh

In cricket, spinners are known to have tricks up their sleeves to outfox opposition batsmen. However, Afghanistan's 19-year old leg-spinner Qais Ahmad seems to have added a fast bouncer in his bowling armoury and has managed to surprise batsmen not once but twice recently with that delivery. The Hobart Hurricanes bowler bowled a delivery during a Big Bash League match which surprised wicket-keeper Ben McDermott and Melbourne Renegades batsman Shaun Marsh.

BBL 2019: Qais Ahmad stuns Shaun Marsh with fast bouncer

Qais Ahmad surprised everyone with this ... but did he give the keeper the secret signal!? 🤔🤔



Watch live on Fox and Kayo: https://t.co/pvCdqeib22 pic.twitter.com/Fh2SONOpEI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 24, 2019

The incident happened in the 9th over of the Renegades innings, when Ahmad bowled a bouncer to Shaun Marsh, who was batting on 31. The delivery was clocked at over 121 kmph and McDermott was beaten with that delivery as well. As a result, the umpire declared four byes after the ball reached the ropes.

Big Bash: Qais Ahmad's bouncer during Abu Dhabi T10

This is not the first time that Qais Ahmad had bowled such kind of delivery. In the recently concluded Abu Dhabi T10, the leg-spinner's aggression was clearly seen against West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell. Ahmad, while playing for Bangla Tigers, pitched one short and hit the deck hard with the delivery flying straight towards Russell's head. Trying to save himself, the West Indies all-rounder went down on the ground and was left shocked.

Big Bash: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades highlights

The Hurricanes went onto win the match against Melbourne Renegades by 7 wickets in the Big Bash match. Batting first, Renegades were bowled out for 147 runs with James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith contributing with three wickets each for the Hurricanes. Ben McDermott then led the way with the bat for Hurricanes with a 74-run stand for the third wicket with D’Arcy Short. After Short was dismissed for 60, Miller joined McDermott to take the Hurricanes to victory. McDermott reached his half-century, while Miller finished with 25 off 15 balls, including a huge six that went out of the ground.

