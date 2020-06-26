BCB Launches App To Bring 'all Players Under One Umbrella'; Track COVID Symptoms & Fitness

In an effort to boost the fight against COVID & check its spread, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has launched the 'COVID-19 well-being app' on Thursday. Bangladesh has seen a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases over the last two months, with three of its players including skipper Mashrafe Mortaza testing positive. BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury detailed on the functioning of the application and the players who will be tracked via the same, not only to monitor COVID symptoms but to also keep track of the players' fitness.

BCB launches 'COVID well-being' app

Speaking to Daily Star, the BCB Chief Executive said that the app aimed to bring all players under one umbrella and to help the Board keep a track of the players' fitness and health. The app has been introduced primarily for the country's contracted players. However, BCB plans to gradually include other players and other support staff. The app will include the men's cricket team, women's team and members of the World Cup-winning U-19 squad. Around 70 cricketers are expected to be added to the app's reach initially.

Bangladesh's tour to Sri Lanka postponed

Bangladesh's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed due to the global pandemic. This was officially confirmed by the governing body of world cricket i.e. the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. ICC had officially confirmed the same on social media. The three-time Asia Cup finalists were originally scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series next month. The series was a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (2019-21). Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had also called off their away limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe due to coronavirus fear.

New Zealand's tour to Bangladesh deferred

"In the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations and we cannot take chances with the safety and health of players, support staff and related stakeholders," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said according to ESPN CricInfo. "Under these circumstances, BCB and NZC have felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series. We realise that this will be hugely disappointing for the players and officials of both teams, not to mention the fans of the two nations but I must thank NZC for its understanding and for recognising the rationale behind such a decision," he added.

