BCB Likely To Cancel Asia XI Vs World XI Matches Due To Coronavirus Threat: Report

A friendly ‘Asia XI vs World XI’ match-ups are scheduled to be held on March 21 and March 22. The two T20Is were organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to commemorate the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. However, reports have emerged that the BCB may cancel the two ‘Asia XI vs World XI’ matches due to the rising threat of Coronavirus.

BCB likely to cancel Asia XI vs World XI matches

There has been a recent decline in tourism in Bangladesh due to the worldwide panic caused by the coronavirus. The effect of the virus can also be seen in the ongoing bilateral series between home side Bangladesh and the visiting Zimbabwe team. The first ‘Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe’ T20I saw a crowd between 7,000-8,000 people in a stadium with a capacity of over 25,000.

According to reports, the ‘Asia XI vs World XI’ matches on March 21 and 22 are likely to be put on hold or cancelled by the BCB if the situation does not get any better. The concert on March 18 with well-known musician AR Rahman is also in doubt at the moment. The massive panic of coronavirus in the country was further ignited when three Bangladeshi patients were identified with the disease on March 8.

Earlier, the ‘Asia XI vs World XI’ matches were expected to be held at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. The match was supposed to be the first-ever at the Ahmedabad new stadium, which will be the world’s largest cricket stadium. However, BCB decided to shift the matches due to a delay in its construction.

Asia XI vs World XI: Squads

Asia XI vs World XI: Asia XI squad: Lasith Malinga, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Thisara Perera, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Liton Das, Lokesh Rahul, Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Asia XI vs World XI: World XI squad: Brendan Taylor, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Adil Rashid, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Mitchell McClenaghan, Faf du Plessis (c), Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye.

Zimbabwe Tour of Bangladesh 2020



Matchday 🙌



🆚 Zimbabwe

🏆 T20I Series

🏏 2nd T20I

🏟 Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

🕑 6:00 PM (BST)#BANvZIM #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/ZWUYKx1EZJ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 11, 2020

