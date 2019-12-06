IPL 2020: BCB Allows IPL 2016 Winning Fast Bowler To Participate In Dec 19 Auction

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was integral to the Sunrisers Hyderabad side winning their maiden IPL trophy in 2016. The 2016 Emerging Player of the Tournament was not able to participate in the 2019 IPL as he was prohibited from participating in all T20 leagues by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) last year. The BCB has now revealed that they are allowing Mustafizur to enter the auction pool for the 2020 IPL Auction scheduled to be in Kolkata on December 19.

IPL 2020: An opportunity for Mustafizur Rahman to strike form

A spokesperson from the BCB talked to a cricket portal and told them about how the BCB is beginning to lift their reservations against Mustafizur's participation in franchise cricket. The source mentioned how Mustafizur has performed well in domestic cricket and was also a part of the recent India tour with the Bangladesh side. The BCB is positive about being able to manage the injury-prone pacer's workload. They are also hoping that the IPL will help Rahman strike form before the important T20 World Cup next year. The Bangladesh team already faced a setback earlier when Shakib al Hasan was banned for a year, making him miss next year's T20 World Cup.

Mustafizur Rahman's IPL journey

Mustafizur became a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad outfit in 2016 and immediately proved his worth by helping the team lift their maiden trophy. Rahman took 17 wickets with best figures of 3/16 and an economy of 6.90. He was not able to play much of the 2017 season and in 2018, made his way to the defending champions, Mumbai Indians.

With MI, Mustafizur took 7 wickets in 7 matches with best figures of 3/24. Because of being injury-prone, the BCB declared that they would not allow the fast bowler to play franchise cricket. After that, he missed the 2019 IPL. Now that he is a part of the auction pool, Mustafizur may make his comeback into the IPL.

