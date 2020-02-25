'Miracles Don't Happen Again And Again', BCB Mocked By Indian Fans For Early Celebration

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) were brutally trolled by the Indian fans after their early celebration during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the WACA Ground in Perth on Monday. In sports, there is an old saying that 'Never Celebrate Too Early' and the BCB learned it the hard way.

BCB's early celebration

It so happened that the governing body of world cricket International Cricket Council (ICC) had posted a combined image of India's U-19 batsmen and the batters of the Indian women's team being stranded at the same end which resulted in unfortunate run-outs on both occasions. While it was Atharva Ankolekar and Dhruv Jorel earlier this month, it was Deepti Sharma and Veda Krishnamurthy on Monday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board shared the image and then asked whether the end result will still go their way like it had on February 9.

So you are telling me there is a chance 👀 https://t.co/bcK7SWT8po — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 24, 2020

Bangladesh colts beat the Priyam Garg-led side by three wickets to win their maiden ICC U-19 World Cup. However, they were at the receiving end on this occasion as leg-spinner Poonam Yadav helped the Indian eves register an 18-run win. The fans were in no mood to spare BCB and they came forward to troll the Bangladesh board for celebrating too early.

Accidents won't happens every day — maheshgoud (@maheshgoundla) February 24, 2020

Accidents don't happen everytime. Wait for another 5 years to get a win. — Gautam Sethi (@GautamSethi14) February 24, 2020

India wins, you still think of chance 😀😊🤣😄😆 — NAGARAJU ALLA (@nag_ra) February 24, 2020

Miracles don't happen again and again — Anubhav shahi 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Anubhavshahi48) February 24, 2020

India continue their splendid run

After being asked to bat first, India were restricted to 142/6 in their 20 overs even though young Shafali Verma scored a quickfire 17-ball 39 at a strike rate of 229.41 which included two boundaries and four maximums. Her dismissal opened up the floodgates for the Bangladesh bowlers.

In reply, wickets falling at regular intervals disturbed Salma Khatun-led side's rhythm in this run chase as they could only manage in getting to 124/8 as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. registered an 18-run win. They will now face New Zealand at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Thursday.

