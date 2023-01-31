BCCI And Sachin Tendulkar To Felicitate U-19 Women's T20 World Cup-winning Team India

The India U-19 women’s team continues to receive praise and appreciation from all corners of the country for creating history on the cricket field. The Shafali Verma-led young India u-19 women’s team defeated England by seven runs in the summit clash in South Africa on Sunday and became the first team to win the trophy. Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has now announced a new reward for the Indian team.

Shah took to his official Twitter handle and put out a tweet revealing that Sachin Tendulkar and other BCCI members will felicitate the women's U-19 team. The BCCU secretary added that the ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The felicitation ceremony will be held before India men’s lock horns against New Zealand at the same venue.

“It is with great delight I share that Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt and @BCCI Office Bearers will felicitate the victorious India U19 team on Feb 1st in Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST. The young cricketers have made India proud and we will honour their achievements,” Jay Shah wrote on Twitter.

“Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing"

Earlier on Sunday, Shah congratulated the young squad for their mega milestone and announced an INR 5 crore prize money for the entire World Cup winning team. “Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year,” Jay Shah said.

“I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration.@BCCI @BCCIWomen,” he added.

During the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday, the English side was bowled out on a low score of 68 runs in 17.1 overs, as Titas Sadhu returned with the best figures of 2/6 in four overs. India cruised to the target in just 14 overs with seven wickets in hand to clinch the win. This was India’s first ICC trophy in all of the women’s cricket in the country.