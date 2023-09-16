BCCI Announce Changes In Asian Games Squad, Akash Deep To Replace Injured Shivam Mavi

Indian cricket team batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead an energetic and young team in the upcoming Asian Games 2023 to be held in Hangzhou. This is the first time that BCCI is sending a Men's cricket team squad for the Asian Games. The Indian fans will want the Indian team to win a gold medal in the upcoming Asiad event.

3 things you need to know

The Asian Games 2023 will start from September 17 in Hangzhou, China

A contingent of 655 athletes has travelled to Hangzhou for the upcoming Asian Games 2023

Cricket will be played in the T20I format in the Asian Games

ALSO READ | Massive jolt to PAK ahead of ODI World Cup, top pacer to be ruled out over shoulder injury

Akash Deep replaces Shivam Mavi as a replacement for the Hangzhou Asian Games

Indian cricket team pacer Shivam Mavi has been ruled out of injury from the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou. IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Akash Deep has been picked as the replacement for the young Indian bowler. BCCI issued a press release for the same and informed about the necessary change.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨: 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 - #TeamIndia (Men’s and Women’s) Squad Updates. #AsianGames



All The Details ⬇️ https://t.co/iHimyKMa83 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 16, 2023

Updated Indian Men's cricket team squad for the Asian Games 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.

Standby players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

BCCI names Pooja Vastrakar as a replacement for Anjali Sarwani in the 2023 Asian Games

The BCCI has also named Indian women's cricket team all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar as a replacement for left-arm spinner Anjali Sarwani for the 2023 Asian Games. Sarwani suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of the tournament.

Updated Indian Women's Cricket Team Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Standby players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli trains hard during IND vs BAN game to prepare for Asia Cup Final

The men's and women's cricket competition in the 2023 Asian Games will begin from September 28 and will conclude on October 8.