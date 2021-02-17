Wasim Jaffer Ignores Recent Controversy, Has Epic Reply To Harbhajan Singh's Birthday Wish

Former India opening batsman Wasim Jaffer rang in his 43rd birthday on Wednesday, February 17. While several members of the cricketing community wished the ex-player on his special day, it was Harbhajan Singh who stole the show with his funny message. Wasim Jaffer, who also has a penchant for tickling the funny bones of his social media followers, replied the veteran off-spinner with a funnier meme.

Wasim Jaffer birthday: Ex-opener responds to Harbhajan Singh's wish with a popular meme

The 43-year-old has used his social media accounts to showcase the funny side of his personality. When former India teammate, Harbhajan Singh, attempted to pull Wasim Jaffer's leg with his birthday wish, the cricketer-turned-coach also came up with a reply that left fans in splits. Here is how the former batsman responded to the star spinner's wish -

The popular player recently made headlines after he shockingly resigned as the head coach of the Uttarakhand team ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, citing interference in selection matters and bias. However, the ex-India player found a lot of support on the matter from fans and ex-teammates alike. Wasim Jaffer chose to ignore the whole controversy on his birthday and instead replied to all the birthday wishes in his signature funny style.

Wasim Jaffer IPL 2021: Jaffer to serve as the batting coach for Kings XI Punjab

The player was named as the batting coach for the Kings XI Punjab side ahead of the 13th season of the cash-rich league. He is all set to retain his position for IPL 2021 as well. The Punjab-based franchise will be keen to stage a turnaround after yet another underwhelming season last year.

Wasim Jaffer stats in international cricket

The batter has showcased exemplary batsmanship while representing the Indian team, especially in the longer format. The Wasim Jaffer stats in international cricket make up for a staggering read. The player made his Test debut back in February 2000 at the Wankhede Stadium against South Africa.

He played a total of 31 Test matches for the country, making 1,944 runs in the process. His highest Test score is an astounding 212 runs, made against the West Indies at St. Lucia. Jaffer has a Test average of 34.10, a strike rate of 48.05 and 5 centuries in the format. Wasim Jaffer has played only two ODIs for India, and could only manage 10 runs in the format.

