IPL Auction 2021: Gautam Gambhir Boldly Compares THIS Rising Star To Andre Russell

The IPL auction 2021 is scheduled to take place on Thursday and the excitement level among fans for the event is at its peak. As many as 292 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the IPL auction that is slated to take place on Thursday. Ahead of the IPL auction 2021, former Indian cricketers have been pointing out the players that IPL franchises should target according to their squad's needs.

Gautam Gambhir reckons Kyle Jamieson has potential to be IPL's next Andre Russell

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been extremely vocal about the players IPL franchises should pick and strategies they should adopt at the auction. Recently, in an interaction with Star Sports, Gambhir claimed that New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson is a big player at the moment and could turn out as the superstar. He went on to claim that the Kiwi international could be the next ‘Andre Russell’ in the IPL.

According to the former opener, Jamieson isn't a finished product yet but a team can be built around him. Gambhir reckoned that this will be Jamieson's first stint in India and with time he will only get better. Speaking about franchises that may go for him, Gambhir stated that Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) or Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) can bid for the all-rounder. KXIP need an all-rounder to replace Jimmy Neesham and Glenn Maxwell, which makes Jamieson look like an ideal candidate. As far as SRH are concerned, they can get a handy option in the form of Jamieson who can bowl in the powerplay and bat at No. 6 or 7.

Kyle Jamieson stats

Jamieson made his debut in February 2020 against India. The right-arm speedster is among the tallest cricketers in the world. Jamieson height in feet is 6'8. Jamieson stats in his short career are extremely impressive. The Kiwi pacer has picked 36 wickets in just 6 Tests.

What's remarkable is that Jamieson already has four fifers and one four-wicket haul in his short Test career. Jamieson is also more than handy with the bat, having scored 226 runs in six Tests at an average of 56.50 with one fifty. He has also played two ODIs and four T20Is where he has grabbed three wickets each.

IPL auction 2021 date and time

After a lot of curiosity around the IPL auction 2021 date and time, the BCCI on January 27 revealed that the IPL 2021 auction will take place on February 18 in Chennai. The IPL auction live streaming will begin at 3:00 PM (IST). Fans in Indian can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the program. The IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website as well as on JioTV.

SOURCE: GAUTAM GAMBHIR INSTAGRAM

