BCCI Annoyed At ICC Over Ignoring Their Objections Towards 2023-31 Plans: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is miffed with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for ignoring the strong objections raised by them along with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over the scheduling of events in the 2023-31 rights cycle. The differences are set to be discussed at the March ICC meetings, scheduled in Dubai, which is likely to be attended by secretary Jay Shah as well as BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. The proposal is going to face strong objection in the meeting that takes place in March.

BCCI unhappy with ICC ignoring their concerns

BCCI had put forward its concerns regarding the scheduling of ICC events in the eight-year cycle. But the ICC has overlooked BCCI's concerns. Acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary was BCCI's representative prior to the new administration under Sourav Ganguly getting elected. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, who was disallowed from attending the meeting, had written to the ICC about “wide-ranging repercussions on bilateral cricket” if the ICC decided to stick to its stand.

The letter also stated that it would be appropriate for an elected administration to be in place before taking a final call. The BCCI wants to stick to six events in an eight-year cycle like it was in 2015-23. It also remains adamant that bilateral series need to be worked out before the ICC events are finalised.

The ICC has said that it is still open to discussions but the BCCI has decided to take a tough stand. Secretary Jay Shah is going to write to the ICC soon. If the two parties don't reach a consensus, the BCCI may even decide not to sign the Members Participation Agreement.

The BCCI are also annoyed with the ICC's reluctance to show any respect to the members’ worries. A top BCCI official told a leading media network that too much of anything is never good. When it comes to world championships, making it a yearly event reduces the value for any team when it comes winning a world event. FIFA and other top sports governing bodies are aware of that, according to the official. Hosting an event after four years or at least two years will keep the interest intact among the masses.

Several cricket boards have also voiced their worries over the survival of bilateral cricketing ties. The BCCI official added where is the space to host bilateral series? He further said that the bilateral series still generate enormous interest and revenue. Nothing can beat an Ashes or an India-Australia series. He went on to ask if India and Pakistan agree to play a series sometime during the cycle, then no window will exist to host such a series

