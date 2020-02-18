IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Pacer Oshane Thomas Hospitalized On Birthday Post Car Accident

West Indies and Rajasthan Royals pacer Oshane Thomas was recently injured in a highway accident which led to his Audi being flipped upside down. Thomas is scheduled to be a part of the Rajasthan Royals camp in 2020 after the team showed faith in the young West Indian pacer during the 2019 season. If the Royals lose Thomas, this will be their second overseas pace bowling loss as the team will probably also be missing out on English pacer Jofra Archer.

Rajasthan Royals team 2020 member Oshane Thomas goes through ugly car accident

As reported by Jamaica Observer, Thomas was involved in a highway wreck that led to his Audi being overturned in the middle of the road. Less terrifying details were reported too as it was said that the pacer was awake and responsive while he was being transported to the hospital. In a press release, the West Indies Players' Association released a statement where they conveyed their best wishes to the injured player.

WIPA Extends Sympathies and Best Wishes to Oshane Thomas https://t.co/DJGyjZaZaD — WIPA (@wiplayers) February 17, 2020

Rajasthan Royals running out of pace options?

Jofra Archer will be undergoing a surgery and the ECB has already made a provisional announcement which rules the star pacer out of the IPL 2020. The Rajasthan Royals will now be hoping that Oshane Thomas recovers well and quickly. Thomas was in the team to serve as a good backup option to Archer and if the West Indian misses out on the IPL, the Royals may face a major setback in their pace bowling department. In case these two players miss out, the Royals will majorly be depending on Andrew Tye and Tom Curran to head the unit's bowling attack.

The Rajasthan Royals have a revamped lineup that they will be fielding in the IPL 2020. While Steve Smith becomes the skipper of the side, Ajinkya Rahane has been traded away to the Capitals. Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer will form the core of the team which will also include the likes of Robin Uthappa and David Miller in the 2020 season.

