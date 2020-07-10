Aakash Chopra Slams BCCI For Dropping Ajinkya Rahane In ODIs Like 'fly From Glass Of Milk'

Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane has been India's batting mainstay in the purest format of the game. The right-hander has emerged as the vital cog in the Indian Test side in the last decade. Ajinkya Rahane, who is known for consistently scoring runs in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries hasn't quite managed to consolidate his place into the ODI team.

Ajinkya Rahane has been constantly snubbed by the selectors from India's ODI side. The Mumbai batsman has 24 fifties and three hundreds in the 87 innings that he has played for the country. Rahane's position has continuously been shuffled up and down the order which is why he hasn't managed to find a stable batting place for himself. Rahane last played an ODI for India in the format way back in 2018, and since then, has only put on the whites for his side.

Aakash Chopra accuses selectors of treating Ajinkya Rahane unfairly

Now, India cricketer turned commentator, Aakash Chopra has given his views on Ajinkya Rahane's exclusion from the ODI's. While answering viewers' questions on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said that Ajinkya Rahane was treated unfairly when he was dropped from the Indian ODI team despite performing well at the No. 4 position. Aakash Chopra reckoned that Rahane is a perfect fit in the batting order considering the orthodox manner in which the Indian team approaches ODI cricket.

On being asked why Ajinkya Rahane lost his place in the Indian ODI team, Aakash Chopra responded saying that he also couldn't comprehend the reason behind BCCI's move to drop the Delhi Capitals star. Aakash Chopra added Rahane's performances were quite good at No. 4 consistently playing and his strike rate is also around 94 then why was he not being given more chances.

Aakash Chopra said he was dropped all of a sudden, just like one 'removes a fly from milk'. He claims that Rahane was hard done by. Aakash Chopra opined that if India had become like England and had adopted the all-attack approach, then Rahane's exclusion would have been understandable. Chopra opined but India didn't do that. He added India still plays cricket in an orthodox way by building the innings and picking a team that can score around 325, so Ajinkya Rahane would have fit like a glove in the team.

Aakash Chopra opined that it was slightly unfair to the Delhi Capitals star because when he was dropped from the ODI team he was absolutely fine. He added when you are not playing someone after he has done well, you are not doing the right thing. Aakash Chopra went on to say that when Rahane played in South Africa in 2018, he did well. Chopra batted for him to get an opportunity again.

IMAGE COURTESY: AAKASH CHOPRA TWITTER/ AJINKYA RAHANE INSTAGRAM