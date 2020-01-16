BCCI Central Contracts List 2020: Full List Including All Promotions And Demotions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently revealed new contracts for Team India players. As usual, cricketers have been divided into four different categories - A+ (₹7 crores), A (₹5 crores), B (₹3 crores) and C (₹1 crore). World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s absence from BCCI’s recent contract list has caught the attention of the entire cricket community. The only captain to win all ICC trophies (MS Dhoni) is nowhere in the list of BCCI's contracted players. Fans have started to worry about MS Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket.
After a successful series against Sri Lanka, India started their current series against Australia with a shocking defeat. Virat Kohli and co. were knocked out for 255 in 49.1 overs and Australia made 258 without losing a single wicket in 37.4 overs. India and Australia will face each other in the second ODI on January 17, 2020 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Take a look at the complete list of BCCI’s new contract that is valid from October 2019 to September 2020.
The BCCI announces the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2020
Saini, Mayank, Shreyas, Washington and Deepak Chahar get annual player contracts.
Virat Kohli (C)
Rohit Sharma
Jasprit Bumrah
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravindra Jadeja
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Cheteshwar Pujara
Ajinkya Rahane
K L Rahul
Shikhar Dhawan
Mohd. Shami
Ishant Sharma
Kuldeep Yadav
Rishabh Pant
Wriddhiman Saha
Umesh Yadav
Yuzvendra Chahal
Hardik Pandya
Mayank Agarwal
Mr Kedar Jadhav
Mr Navdeep Saini
Deepak Chahar
Manish Pandey
Hanuma Vihari
Shardul Thakur
Shreyas Iyer
Washington Sundar
