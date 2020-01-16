The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BCCI Central Contracts List 2020: Full List Including All Promotions And Demotions

Cricket News

World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s absence from BCCI’s recent contract list has caught the attention of the entire cricket community. Read on.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently revealed new contracts for Team India players. As usual, cricketers have been divided into four different categories - A+ (₹7 crores), A (₹5 crores), B (₹3 crores) and C (₹1 crore). World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s absence from BCCI’s recent contract list has caught the attention of the entire cricket community.  The only captain to win all ICC trophies (MS Dhoni) is nowhere in the list of BCCI's contracted players. Fans have started to worry about MS Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on

After a successful series against Sri Lanka, India started their current series against Australia with a shocking defeat. Virat Kohli and co. were knocked out for 255 in 49.1 overs and Australia made 258 without losing a single wicket in 37.4 overs. India and Australia will face each other in the second ODI on January 17, 2020 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Take a look at the complete list of BCCI’s new contract that is valid from October 2019 to September 2020.

Also Read | MS Dhoni To Retire? 'Thank You Dhoni' Goes Trending On Twitter After BCCI Contract Snub

BCCI Contract: Entire List

Grade A+

Virat Kohli (C)

Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah

 

Grade A

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja

Bhuvneshwar Kumar      

Cheteshwar Pujara

Ajinkya Rahane

K L Rahul

Shikhar Dhawan

Mohd. Shami

Ishant Sharma

Kuldeep Yadav

Rishabh Pant

 

Grade B

Wriddhiman Saha

Umesh Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal

Hardik Pandya

Mayank Agarwal

Also Read | Biggest News Is No Contract For MS Dhoni..: Harsha Bhogle Dissects BCCI's List

 

Grade C

Mr Kedar Jadhav

Mr Navdeep Saini

Deepak Chahar

Manish Pandey

Hanuma Vihari

Shardul Thakur

Shreyas Iyer

Washington Sundar

Also Read | MS Dhoni Goes Contractless: The Ex-captain's 5 Best Ever Cricketing Moments For India

Also Read | Zimbabwe U-19s Keeper Dane Schadendorf Outdoes MS Dhoni With Incredible Stumping

(Image courtesy: AFP)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP BLAMES BJP FOR DELAY IN HANGING
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
JEM TERROR MODULE BUST
OWAISI RETALIATES TO GEN RAWAT
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES