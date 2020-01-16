BCCI Central Contracts List 2020: Full List Including All Promotions And Demotions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently revealed new contracts for Team India players. As usual, cricketers have been divided into four different categories - A+ (₹7 crores), A (₹5 crores), B (₹3 crores) and C (₹1 crore). World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s absence from BCCI’s recent contract list has caught the attention of the entire cricket community. The only captain to win all ICC trophies (MS Dhoni) is nowhere in the list of BCCI's contracted players. Fans have started to worry about MS Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket.

After a successful series against Sri Lanka, India started their current series against Australia with a shocking defeat. Virat Kohli and co. were knocked out for 255 in 49.1 overs and Australia made 258 without losing a single wicket in 37.4 overs. India and Australia will face each other in the second ODI on January 17, 2020 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Take a look at the complete list of BCCI’s new contract that is valid from October 2019 to September 2020.

The BCCI announces the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.



Saini, Mayank, Shreyas, Washington and Deepak Chahar get annual player contracts.



More details here - https://t.co/84iIn1vs9B #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/S6ZPq7FBt1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2020

BCCI Contract: Entire List

Grade A+

Virat Kohli (C)

Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah

Grade A

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Cheteshwar Pujara

Ajinkya Rahane

K L Rahul

Shikhar Dhawan

Mohd. Shami

Ishant Sharma

Kuldeep Yadav

Rishabh Pant

Grade B

Wriddhiman Saha

Umesh Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal

Hardik Pandya

Mayank Agarwal

Grade C

Mr Kedar Jadhav

Mr Navdeep Saini

Deepak Chahar

Manish Pandey

Hanuma Vihari

Shardul Thakur

Shreyas Iyer

Washington Sundar

(Image courtesy: AFP)