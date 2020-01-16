Zimbabwe U-19s Keeper Dane Schadendorf Outdoes MS Dhoni With Incredible Stumping

Wicketkeeping is arguably one of the most thankless duties to perform in cricket and one has to be alert and spontaneous while keeping wickets. We have seen wicketkeepers taking exceptional catches and affecting stumpings in no time. One such display of brilliant wicketkeeping was witnessed by cricket lovers all around the world when Zimbabwe U-19's wicket-keeper Dane Schadendorf had his moment of fame against the New Zealand U-19 team in an ICC U-19 World Cup warm-up match on Wednesday.

It happened during the quadrangular tournament held in South Africa when Dane Schadendorf produced a moment of magic. The match was played in Durban and the moment happened in the 36th over of Kiwi innings, bowled by spinner Tadawanashe Nyangani. The over was going nicely for the bowler until on the fourth delivery the batsman tried to outsmart the bowler.

On the said delivery, New Zealand’s Beckham Wheeler-Greenall decided to attack the bowler and stepped out of his crease to hit Nyangani for a maximum, but ended up in missing the ball altogether. The ball went down the leg side, where Dane Schadendorf moved to his left to collect the ball. But due to his momentum, the stumps were not in his sight. Dane Schadendorf showed his presence of mind and back-flipped the ball on to them and caught the batsman Wheeler-Greenall short of the crease.

Zimbabwe U-19's: Dane Schadendorf's brilliant stumping

This stumping from Zimbabwe U19's Dane Schadendorf is out of this world.



pic.twitter.com/P9Ml6hz9q6 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 14, 2020

This stunning effort from the Dane Schadendorf has garnered a lot of praise from the cricket community and even saw many comparing him with Indian great MS Dhoni and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara. Zimbabwe went on to win the match courtesy all-rounder Milton Shumba’s bowling figures of 10-0-23-4 and his useful half-century, which set the tone for the African nation’s victory. Besides the left-arm spinner, Wesley Madhevere and Priviledge Chesa also picked up three and two wickets respectively.

Here's a look at few reactions

Next Dhoni — Shahab (@Mshahab1778) January 14, 2020

Reminds of those by Kiran Moore and Sangakkara. — Jibran T. Siddiqui (@jibransiddiqui) January 15, 2020

Brilliant stuff! 🔥👏🏽 — Farai Julian. (@FaraiJulian) January 15, 2020

He did a MS — Ashwin (@ashwin4199) January 15, 2020

Next dhoni💯💯💯💯 — Dhanish100 (@Dhanish1002) January 14, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER