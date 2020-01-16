MS Dhoni To Retire? 'Thank You Dhoni' Goes Trending On Twitter After BCCI Contract Snub

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced a new contract for Team India players. As usual, the players were divided into four categories, i.e. A+ (₹7 crore), A (₹5 crore), B (₹3 crore) and C (₹1 crore). Notably, BCCI left out ex-India captain MS Dhoni from the list of centrally contracted players. Dhoni’s omission from the list has sparked concerns among his fans regarding his future with Team India. MS Dhoni previously represented India during the ill-fated ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand. Since then, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabbatical from international cricket.

The BCCI announces the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.



Saini, Mayank, Shreyas, Washington and Deepak Chahar get annual player contracts.



More details here - https://t.co/84iIn1vs9B #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/S6ZPq7FBt1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2020

MS Dhoni does not feature in BCCI's centrally contracted players in 2020

Since his international debut in late 2004, this is the first time that MS Dhoni did not feature in the annual contracts list of the BCCI. Fans of the cricketer took to Twitter and slammed the Indian board for excluding the 2011 World Cup-winning captain. Here, we take a look at some of the fans reactions on the micro-blogging site.

Finest is being ignored for the poorest!!#MSDhoni #ThankYouDhoni — Akash Rajput (@YeKaafira) January 16, 2020

@msdhoni Indian cricket's most selfless servant finally got his due thanks to @BCCI. Finally you have done justice to the legend of #MSDhoni . Shameful #BCCI — Biswarup (@biswa_bhatta) January 16, 2020

#MSDhoni missing from the list of new player contracts announced by BCCI. Indicator? — Jaspreet Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) January 16, 2020

Ind vs Aus 2020

Meanwhile, Team India will now face Australia in a must-win second ODI in Rajkot on January 17. Virat Kohli and co. lost the opening ODI by 10 wickets as Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch slammed unbeaten centuries. The final game of the three-match series is scheduled to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on January 19.

