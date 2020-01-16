The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

MS Dhoni To Retire? 'Thank You Dhoni' Goes Trending On Twitter After BCCI Contract Snub

Cricket News

MS Dhoni did not feature in the annual contracts list of BCCI, sparking concerns among his fans regarding his future in international cricket with Team India.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
MS Dhoni

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced a new contract for Team India players. As usual, the players were divided into four categories, i.e. A+ (₹7 crore), A (₹5 crore), B (₹3 crore) and C (₹1 crore). Notably, BCCI left out ex-India captain MS Dhoni from the list of centrally contracted players. Dhoni’s omission from the list has sparked concerns among his fans regarding his future with Team India. MS Dhoni previously represented India during the ill-fated ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand. Since then, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabbatical from international cricket.   

Also Read | MS Dhoni Excluded From BCCI's Annual Contract List For Team India

MS Dhoni does not feature in BCCI's centrally contracted players in 2020

Since his international debut in late 2004, this is the first time that MS Dhoni did not feature in the annual contracts list of the BCCI. Fans of the cricketer took to Twitter and slammed the Indian board for excluding the 2011 World Cup-winning captain. Here, we take a look at some of the fans reactions on the micro-blogging site.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Reveals The Valuable Advice Given To Him By MS Dhoni

Also Read | Zimbabwe U-19s Keeper Dane Schadendorf Outdoes MS Dhoni With Incredible Stumping

Also Read | MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar Approached To Play In Australian Legends Bushfire Relief Match

Ind vs Aus 2020

Meanwhile, Team India will now face Australia in a must-win second ODI in Rajkot on January 17. Virat Kohli and co. lost the opening ODI by 10 wickets as Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch slammed unbeaten centuries. The final game of the three-match series is scheduled to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on January 19.

Also Read | Does Anyone Stay Away For That Long? Sunil Gavaskar Questions MS Dhoni On Potential Return

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMBIT PATRA FACT-CHECKED ON TWEET
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
TEJASHWI YADAV ACCUSES HOME MIN
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES