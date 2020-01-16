Biggest News Is No Contract For MS Dhoni..: Harsha Bhogle Dissects BCCI's List

The Voice of Indian Cricket Harsha Bhogle pointed out that the biggest news out of the annual contract list unveiled by the BCCI was that MS Dhoni's name was not on the list. In what could be a major blow to the 2011 World Cup-winning captain's comeback to the national side, MS Dhoni's name was missing on the contract list released by the BCCI, further fuelling speculations of his future with the side. Along with MS Dhoni, Harsha Bhogle pointed out that another big name was also given a miss on the list, alongside explaining what could possibly lie ahead for the Captain Cool.

Harsha Bhogle on Dhoni's name missing from list

Indian commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to tout Dhoni's name missing from the list as the biggest news and that it would confirm what most fans feared. Harsha Bhogle pointed out that although fans would love to see Dhoni lead the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, it would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Dhoni in the international arena and with the Men in Blue. Harsha Bhogle also pointed out that wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik was also not handed a central contract despite having a good T20 record to his name, leaving India with just two standby keepers on the central contract list. However, Harsha Bhogle was pleased that senior players such as Ashwin, Pujara, Ishant and Rahane were awarded the contracts.

The biggest news in the awarding of central contracts is that there is none for MS Dhoni; which suggests, as some fear, that he may have come to the end. Would love him to have a big IPL with CSK though. And after that......who knows! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 16, 2020

There is no contract for Dinesh Karthik either. His T20 record is still very good. Just two keepers in the list, by the way. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 16, 2020

Good to see that senior test players like Ashwin, Rahane, Pujara and Ishant have Grade A contracts — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 16, 2020

Dhoni Was Intimated By BCCI Brass Before contract list was made

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's omission from the central contracts list was imminent and he was duly informed before the national selection committee finalised the names, a top BCCI official told PTI on Thursday. If the former skipper makes it to the T20 squad sometime this year, he might be re-inducted on a pro-rata basis even though chances of that are remote. The 38-year-old double World Cup-winning former India captain's omission from the list was not unexpected as he has not played any international cricket for over six months now.

"Let me clarify that one of the top-most BCCI office-bearers spoke to MS and told him about how they are going about in the central contracts. He was clearly told that since he hasn't played any game in the said period (September 2019 till date), he cannot be included for the time being," the official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Asked who among BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and CEO Rahul Johri spoke to Dhoni, the official refused to divulge. "Let's not get into who spoke. The fact is that a player of his stature needs to be told that he is not being awarded a central contract for the time being and it was done in an appropriate manner," he said.

