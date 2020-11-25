BCCI Claims Dream11 IPL 2020 Produced ₹4000 Cr Revenues, 20% Viewership Rise Amongst Kids

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season came to a conclusion on November 10, with Mumbai successfully defending their 2019 title. The tournament, spanning 60 matches across 52 action-packed days, witnessed record viewership, according to Star Sports' head Sanjog Gupta. Apparently, it was a difficult decision to greenlit Dream11 IPL 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, according to BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal. But once the tournament got approved, the Indian board managed to rake in some big benefits out of it.

BCCI treasurer reveals revenues and Dream11 IPL 2020 viewership

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal recently interacted with The Indian Express. During the interview, he claimed that the BCCI were not entirely on board for conducting the Dream11 IPL 2020 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amidst the global pandemic, citing fear for players' health. Dhumal, however, added that BCCI secretary Jay Shah asked to go ahead with the T20 event as he was confident about its success.

The BCCI treasurer also claimed that the tournament’s TV viewership went up about 25 percent higher from the previous season. He revealed that the first match (Chennai vs Mumbai on September 19) of the recently-concluded season was their “highest-ever opening game”. Dhumal added that with record viewership and through new sponsorship deals, the Dream11 IPL 2020 season also helped BCCI earn ₹4,000 crore in revenues despite the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Star Sports' head Sanjog Gupta praised BCCI’s decision and hailed them for successfully organising the Dream11 IPL 2020 event. Gupta said that the recently-concluded season “witnessed innovative programming and world-class production”. The channel official also revealed viewership growth, saying there was an increment of 24 percent viewership among women and remarkably, 20 percent growth among children.

IPL 2020 winners: Mumbai IPL titles cabinet gets further enhanced with fifth trophy

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai defeated first-time finalists Delhi by five wickets at Dubai International Stadium in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final. The win extended the Mumbai IPL titles tally to five trophies, thus becoming the first team to do so. All five of Mumbai IPL titles have come under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, thus making him the most successful skipper in tournament’s history.

IPL 2020 winners: Mumbai players celebrate fifth title, watch video

Image source: IPLT20.COM

