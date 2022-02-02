BCCI Confirms COVID Scare In Team India's Camp Ahead Of West Indies Series; Details Here

As many as eight members of the Indian cricket team have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Team India's home tour against West Indies, as per reports. It is understood that Shrikar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shreyas Iyer are among those who have been named.

BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal confirmed to ANI that upon arrival the team was tested for COVID-19 and a few players returned positive tests and the whole team, for now, has been placed in isolation. "It has been brought to the notice that some players and some support staff have tested positive for #COVID19...BCCI is watching the situation" he said.

"Three players -- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan have tested positive. However, there are multiple COVID positive cases among non-coaching administrative support staff. It could be between two to four people," a veteran BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is expected that M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, Rishi Dhawan, who are stand byes for the series, will now get a look-in to be in the squad. As far as Rohit Sharma's opening partner is concerned, Venkatesh Iyer, a specialist opener in T20 squad, could be tried out.

India vs West Indies series

Team India and West Indies are due to play in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning February 4. All the ODIs are scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad while the three T20Is will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) confirmed that the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will be played behind closed doors while the West Bengal government has permitted the Eden Gardens to have 75 per cent attendance for the T20I series in Kolkata. "All indoor and outdoor sports activities will be allowed with 75 per cent of the capacity of the venue," the West Bengal government said in a statement.