BCCI Continues Gushing Over Motera Stadium With Sunkissed Photo Of Venue On Instagram

The Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, also known as Motera Stadium, is considered among the best cricket stadiums in the country. It’s also on the verge of becoming the largest cricket stadium in the world, which will have a seating capacity of approximately 110,000. At the moment, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is the largest cricket stadium in the world with a seating capacity of over 90,000. Not only that, but Motera Stadium can also hold double the capacity of the previous ground, which could hold only 49,000 people.

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI shares an image of new Motera Stadium

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is constantly giving updates to cricket fans by sharing the picture of the new cricket stadium. Recently, it also shared another picture of the Motera Stadium on their Instagram account which showed that the work on the stadium is almost over. According to the picture, only a few seats are missing from the seating area. Despite that, the ground and the pitch of the stadium looks beautiful.

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI is planning to organise T20, IPL 2020 games

The last time India played an international game at the Motera was in 2014 when India faced Sri Lanka for an ODI match. BCCI has also been planning to organise a T20 game between the Indian team and World XI as a first match in the newly-developed stadium. It is rumoured that the finals of the IPL 2020 are going to happen at the new Motera Stadium. However, the news is yet to be confirmed by Sourav Ganguly or other BCCI officials. The work at Motera Stadium was slated to be completed by January 2020, but due to some extra work, it is taking more time. It is set to be inaugurated by US President Donald Trump on February 24, 2020.

