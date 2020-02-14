Sourav Ganguly Stuns Instagram With Special Desi Look On Valentines Day

Former India cricket captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is surely in the Valentine's Day spirit as he has shared a stunning photo of himself in a kurta early on Friday. The former Indian skipper was made the head of the BCCI and immediately upon his arrival, Ganguly made some very strong moves to push the game forward. He has also been seen on Instagram more frequently than in the past. Here is his latest post on social media.

Sourav Ganguly aces the kurta perfectly on Valentine's Day

The photo that the 'Dada' of Indian cricket posted this morning had several of his fans impressed. "Daada! When you quit the cricket, I also stopped watched cricket. Happy to see you in holding higher post in BCCI. I am a hardcore fan of you remembering you for taking Indian team final and the way in retracted back to Flintoff in England Lords stadium.", an emotional fan commented. The much-loved picture has gathered over 60 thousand likes in just nine hours.

Sourav Ganguly's eventful stint as BCCI President

Since Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the President of the BCCI, the development of the sport in India seems to be going at an accelerated pace. Upon his arrival, Ganguly pitched the idea for India's first day-night Test match and successfully ended up creating the kind of hype and attendance that Test cricket needs to survive and thrive.

Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar take cheeky digs at Dada

Yesterday, Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh indulged in some banter when Ganguly shared a picture of himself after scoring his debut Test hundred at Lord's. The picture also sported a watermark of the official photographer and Yuvraj Singh was quick to fire this comment at his former captain - "Dada logo to hata lo! Your BCCI president now please be professional". On the other hand, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar looked back fondly on Ganguly's innings and wrote this, "This reminds us of his great knock. Is there any other instance of Dada at Lords that one can think of?". This cheeky comment was referring to the infamous Sourav Ganguly moment of 2002 when the then-captain took off his jersey and celebrated on the balcony of the Lord's Pavilion after India won.

