BCCI Denies Guwahati Rights For 9th IPL Team, Ahmedabad And Pune Remain Favourites?

The Dream11 IPL 2020 was successfully completed recently in the UAE and now the focus turns towards the IPL 2021, which slated to take place in March-April 2021. While there is less time left for the Sourav Ganguly-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make all the preparations for the upcoming edition, multiple media reports on Monday suggested that the BCCI were likely to add 2 more teams for IPL 2021 edition.

However, the latest report published by InsideSport states that Guwahati has also joined the bandwagon and thrown their hat in the ring to become one of the teams for the IPL 2021. The decision over adding two new teams to IPL roster will be decided during the BCCI's Annual General Meeting which is set to take place on December 24, with the report suggesting that city of Ahmedabad is certain to be included as one of the franchises.

Will Guwahati become part of IPL 2021?

According to the website, the local media has reported about Assam Cricket Association secretary Devajit Lon Saikia confirming about planning to propose Guwahati as one of the new team in the BCCI’s AGM scheduled to take place on December 24. However, a senior BCCI official, while speaking to the publication, has said that at this stage it is not possible.

The official said that team are not granted to any state associations and if BCCI AGM may approve the inclusion of 1 or 2 teams for the next edition. Ahmedabad will be one of the city. He also said that other cities like Pune, Lucknow, Kanpur can also be included in the list, but the inclusion of Guwahati in the list of potential cities at this stage is unlikely.

The report also mentions that the proposal to increase two teams for the IPL 2021 will be formally floated during the AGM. The approval which will be taken from the representatives of all the state associations for the inclusion of two new teams in the said meeting.

Ahmedabad cricket stadium to host day/ night Test during India vs England 2021 series

While Ahmedabad is almost certain to be included in the IPL 2021 if the proposal of adding two new teams in approved, the city will also host Test matches during the India vs England 2021 series. A couple of days back, PTI had reported about BCCI secretary Jay Shah making an announcement regarding the Ahmedabad cricket stadium chosen as the venue for the Day-Night Test. The Day-Night Test match will be India's second pink-ball Test at home after the Bangladesh game at the Eden Gardens last year.

Image Source: IPL / Twitter

