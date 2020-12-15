Sourav Ganguly Joins Online Education Endorsements Bandwagon, Invests In Startup Too

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been roped in by Indian edtech startup Classplus as its brand ambassador. Sourav Ganguly is now the nationwide face of Classplus, which calls itself 'India’s leading platform for teachers and coaching centers'. The BCCI President has also invested in the digital platform in addition to his role as the brand ambassador of Classplus.

Ganguly Classplus deal: What is Classplus?

The online digital platform launched an ad film featuring the former Indian captain as a part of its nationwide cross-platform campaign titled ‘Mrs. Banerjee’. Classplus’s centerpiece ad was released on Monday and acts as a tribute to all the tutors and highlighted their impact on our lives. The ad also goes on to display how they take up the role of shaping us into successful individuals.

50,000+ educators across India have chosen Classplus as their preferred technology platform to launch their online teaching identity and to grow beyond their local geographies while serving 100 Mn+ students who take tuitions every year#AapkiCoachingAapkiApp#Classplus pic.twitter.com/JbnYqXaKqD — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 14, 2020

Amid the India lockdown, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have been closed. It had heavily impacted the earnings of teachers and who even faced risking their livelihood. This ad goes on to reminds us how much do students owe to their teachers and also shows the advantages of the remote learning model through the platform. Classplus’ ad went on to share how they have the potential to build a brighter and a better future for all the educators who wish to start with their own online teaching ventures.

Sourav Ganguly speaks on Classplus

Speaking on his new venture, the current BCCI president commented, saying, “I am excited to launch this campaign alongside Classplus. During my time as a leader, one of the most important lessons I learned was the importance of backing my own team. Supporting players when they need it the most is critical to their future success. Classplus recognizes that India’s tutors are vital to the nation’s academic success. As a category leader itself, it is applying these same lessons and providing educators with the support they need to transfer to a digital model. That’s what this ad showcases, and I can’t think of a better message to send out.”

Watch the Ganguly Classplus ad - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gfj4A8TuBHk

Sourav Ganguly joins a list of Indian cricketers who have associated themselves with the online education sector. In May 2020, Indian Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane was roped in by ELSA Corp to be their brand ambassador. ELSA Corp is an EdTech company based out of the United States, which focuses on its AI-driven app that will help people with their pronunciation.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has also hopped on the bandwagon as he became the brand ambassador of educational technology company Great Learning. Virat Kohli joined hands with them in September 2020 and has been associated with them ever since, with many advertisements having featured during the Dream11 IPL 2020.

With BYJUs being the Indian cricket team's shirt sponsor and Unacademy being one of the associate Dream11 IPL sponsors, Ganguly's addition to the list of endorsing online education might spur other Indian sportspersons to take similar steps in the future.

Sourav Ganguly net worth and endorsements

According to caknowledge.com, Ganguly’s estimated net worth mounts up to ₹354 crores (approximately). According to reports, popular shoe company Puma pays Sourav Ganguly a sum of ₹1.35 crore per year. He also earns more than ₹1 crore as the brand ambassador of DTDC Express Limited. Recently, many Ganguly cricket app endorsements are also seen on TV, in the form of My11Circle, which is also the title sponsor of the Lanka Premier League 2020. Apart from all his endorsement deals, the 113-Test veteran also gets around ₹1 crore each week for his appearance as a host on the popular reality TV show - Dadagiri.

Disclaimer: The above Sourav Ganguly net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

