Team India 2020 Review: No Tons For Kohli; T20I Series Win In Australia Key Highlight

The year 2020 was full of surprises with the world facing the wrath of the coronavirus for a major part of the year. The sporting world was severely affected by the pandemic and cricket was no exception. The cricketing action in India was absent for as many as seven months which is why this year the Indian team did not get to play a lot of cricket. As the year approaches its end, let's take a look at Team India in the year 2020.

Team India 2020 review: One Day Internationals (ODIs)

Team India managed to play nine ODIs in 2020. The Men in Blue first played a three-match series against Australia at home in January which they won 2-1. In February, India were whitewashed 3-0 away by New Zealand. After a nine-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India finally competed in a three-match ODI series in November against Australia Down Under which they narrowly lost 2-1.

In these nine ODIs played in 2020, KL Rahul was India's top-scorer with 443 runs across all nine innings. The highest number of centuries was scored by Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer who notched one ton each. On the other hand, most 50+ scores were registered by Virat Kohli (5). Notably, Virat Kohli's century-count in the format for 2020 was zero and it is the first time since 2009 that he has failed to score at least a ton in a calendar year. Mohammed Shami led the wicket-takers' charts with 12 scalps in six games whereas most catches were grabbed by Kohli (5).

Team India 2020 review: T20 Internationals (T20Is)

Team India featured in eight T20Is in 2020 out of which they won seven and lost just one. Their first T20I series was in January-February in New Zealand where they put in a dominating performance and swept the hosts 5-0 to secure a thrilling series win. After the COVID-19 induced break, Virat Kohli's men locked horns with Australia in a three-match T20I series in December which they won 2-1 marking one of the highlights of the year.

KL Rahul once again leads the top-scoring charts as he amassed 404 runs across 10 innings. No centuries were registered by the Indian batsmen, however, although KL Rahul scored the most number of 50+ scores (4). As far as bowlers are concerned, most wickets were bagged by Shardul Thakur with 15 scalps in nine innings. Kohli, much like in the ODIs, was once again the player to grab the most catches (5).

Team India 2020 review: Tests

India have played just three Tests in 2020 with the upcoming Boxing-Day set to be India's last for the year. The Men in Blue first played a two-match Test series in New Zealand in February where they were whitewashed by the Kiwis. Their third Test of the year was recently played against Australia where they were trounced by 8 wickets. In the process, the visitors also registered their lowest score in Tests (36). The Indian team, who have lost all three Tests they have played this year will look to end 2020 with a win in Melbourne in the Boxing-Day Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara has scored the most runs for India till date in Tests in 2020 with 143 runs in six innings. No other Indian batsman has been able to score a century in the format during the ongoing year. R Ashwin is the leading wicket-taker with eight scalps to his name.

